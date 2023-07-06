Every cat owner should know these 6 signs of heat stroke in cats

By Cheri Sicard

It might seem like cats are more resilient than dogs when it comes to heat, but the truth is, cats too can suffer from heat stroke. If not treated in time, heat stroke in cats can be fatal, so it’s important to recognize the signs of heat stroke in cats.

The folks from AnimalWised produced the video below to help you recognize when your cat might be overheating, and how to treat this serious condition should it ever happen to your beloved fur baby.

The video does stress, however, while you may give them a better chance at recovery if you intervene and administer first aid, you should still contact a veterinarian and explain the situation. Once the cat is stable, an examination to ensure no lasting damage has been incurred is the best course of action.

Take note that older cats and obese cats can be more susceptible to heat than others.

Normal feline body temperature should be between 100.4 F to 103.1 F.

If these temperatures have been surpassed, the cat will try to regulate their body temperature by licking their paws, salivating, and panting.

Also, if you suspect your cat may be overheated, it is important to use a digital thermometer to take their temperature. If it is higher than 106.7 F you must take immediate action.

The most common signs of heat stroke in cats:

Weakness

Muscle tremors

Wobbly gait

Hypersalivation

Increased heart rate

Bluish tongue

First aid for cats with heat stroke

It’s important to lower the cat’s temperature gradually, as an abrupt change can cause further hypothermia.

Get the cat to a cool place out of the sun.

Put the cat in front of a fan on a low setting.

Moisten their mouths slightly with a spray diffuser.

Apply freshly dampened cloths to their head, neck, chest, belly, and legs, but do not cover them in a whole towel and do not bathe them.

Call a veterinarian and describe the situation, and take them in to assess there has not been any damage.

Tips to avoid heat stroke in cats:

Never lock your cat in small enclosed spaces on hot days.

Always ensure your cat has plenty of water.

Provide a shady area where the cat can be cool.

Brush regularly to avoid dead hair.

Help maintain an adequate body weight.

Feed during the coolest times of day, in other words, sunrise and sunset.

