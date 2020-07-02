It’s checkout time, your RV has a problem, won’t move. What to do?

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR

I have wondered what would happen if it were time to check out of my site in a packed RV park, but my motorhome had a mechanical problem and it couldn’t move. What if it were a park where every RV space was reserved for every night: somebody was due in your spot later that day?

What would you do? Could the park manager force you to move? Has this happened to you? It must happen from time to time.

Here is a letter I received today that got me thinking about this. It’s from a reader named Fenee Gainey, who wrote:

“I need help. The manager in our park in Crescent City, California, keeps asking us to move, saying she has reservations for our particular spot. We have had some mechanical issues with our Class A and are still waiting for a back-ordered part for our hydraulics so we can’t move.

“She told me a week ago that someone was coming into our spot. We are still waiting for our part but we are supposed to be out tomorrow, no exceptions. I want to know why they want us out so badly. There are plenty of open spots here. My husband is disabled, I am partially disabled and we bother no one. How can a manager of a park pick and choose when we are in a predicament and can’t move our RV yet?

“We offer to pay whatever is needed until we can safely move. I was hoping you could write an article asking if this type of situation has happened to other full timers. I think this topic should get out in the open. It’s not right.”

In this case, if the RV is unable to move, can the RV park force the RVer to leave, perhaps having it towed elsewhere? Of course, as we all know, sometimes there is not another RV park for miles, or there are no spaces. In this case, the couple in the site is waiting for a part to get their RV running again.

Then there’s the RVer who has reserved the site beginning in a few hours. What if he or she arrives and the reserved site, which you still occupy, is not available, or any other site? Isn’t that person entitled to the space? I suspect some people, in our too-angry world, would be very upset.

I have never been in this situation, but I have thought about it. I would love to hear your comments if this has happened to you. If it’s not happened to you, what do you believe is the best thing for both the RVer and the park owner to do?

Please feel free to leave a comment.