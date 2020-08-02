RVers evicted from RV park for receiving a FedEx delivery

By Chuck Woodbury

In all my years of RVing I have never come across a story like the one I am about to tell you. Be sure to watch the video below, at least the first half.

Jason Epperson, wife, Abby, and their three children were camped at the Montrose – San Juan RV Resort in Montrose, Colorado. While there, they were enjoying short sightseeing outings.

But then Jason’s computer died. He and Abby, full-time RVers, are popular podcasters with a website to maintain (RVmiles.com). They needed the computer, a Mac Pro in Jason’s case, which was not available locally. So he ordered online. FedEx would deliver it the next day. He had seen nothing on the park website that indicated a product delivery was prohibited.

FedEx showed up on schedule, but the park office would not accept the package. So the driver drove back outside the gate, called Jason, who then walked out to fetch it. After that, he and Abby packed the kids in the car and left for a day in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.

When they returned, an email from the park notified them that they had broken a park rule that prohibits deliveries. They were ordered to leave by 1 p.m. the next day. Jason was upset, but not overly so, and says he was not threatening to Tom, the manager who he tried to reason with. He was “stone cold to me,” said Jason. “You broke the rule. Leave.”

Jason later read those rules, but the shipping reference was under the category “Long term Campers, Lodge and Cabin Occupants.” It read: “Campers cannot use the park address as residence or for mail or package delivery.” Jason and Abby were only there for a few days, not long term. So what rule did they break?

THEY NO LONGER WANTED to stay, anyway. But when sheriff deputies in three patrol cars showed up to escort them out the gate, that was a bit much! Their kids were scared. “We told them the officers were just doing their jobs,” said Jason.

“It will be a long time before we make peace with the stress and fear they placed in our son,” the couple wrote on their YouTube post. “We did our best to make sure he understood he was safe, we were safe, and that our home could easily move quickly, but it was a hard night for him. We can let everything else go, we can laugh at the situation, but it’s hard to stomach what Tom did to our kid.”

The park said it would not refund their prepaid rent for the next four days, about $200. Jason and Abby have since asked their credit card company to stop payment.

Jason talked to a park neighbor who said she had rented a space for a short time, then had mechanical problems and couldn’t leave. “They made me read the park rules out loud as a condition to stay,” she told Jason. Reviews of the park at Yelp.com reveal similar tales along with a rating of 1.5 stars out of 5.

I urge you to watch the video Jason and Abby streamed live as they were leaving. As you will see, they were incredulous at the treatment they received for simply ordering a package delivery.

We called the park several times throughout the day yesterday for a comment, but only got voicemail. The video has received 70,000 or so views already, so perhaps the park does not want to deal with angry phone calls.

##RVT959b