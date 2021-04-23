Color my pickup truck green! You bet – in fake grass

By James Raia

Sean Lamothe, the owner of Grass Masters, a lawn care service, believes in green technology. But he has a different take on the movement. His 1998 Mazda B-Series pickup truck is covered with grass – sort of.

To preserve his truck, Lamothe, who lives in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, adorned it with artificial turf.

Inspired by the Shaggin’ Wagon in the movie “Dumb and Dumber,” the landscape company owner gets a lot of reaction to his truck. It’s an attention-grabbing way to promote his business.

The turf-covered truck idea began when Lamothe’s pickup was beginning to rust. With the engine still working well, he couldn’t justify replacing the vehicle.

Detailing the truck with plastic green grass helps deter further rust.

“Once I started the first panel at the back, I didn’t want to do it anymore,” Lamothe said.

But he continued and completed the makeover in about a month.

“I get all different kinds of reactions from this,” Lamothe told Sudbury.com. Watch the video here. “Mostly smiles, which is why I did it. I didn’t do it for the advertising. I did it to make people laugh.”

Lamothe’s lawn care service offers grass mowing, trimming, fertilization, weed removal and stonework for residents of Sudbury’s South End, Garson and New Sudbury.

