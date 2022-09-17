Saturday, September 17, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesJust for fun
LifestylesJust for fun

RVtravel.com Photo Contest, September 17, 2022

By RV Travel
0

Select your favorite photo

These photos and their captions were submitted by RVtravel.com readers. Every Saturday we post a photo from five different readers. The link where to view photos and vote is in every Saturday and Sunday RVtravel.com newsletter. Sign up here to receive a notification of each newsletter issue if you haven’t done so already.

Click here to see the contest rules and to submit your photo.

How it works

  • Every Saturday we’ll select five photos from the submissions
  • You and your friends can vote once a day for seven days. Make sure you spread the word! The more your friends, family and campground neighbors vote for your photo, the better chance you have of winning. 

Good luck!

Today’s Photos

Vote below for your favorite
Voting deadline: Midnight (Pacific time), September 23.

Photo 22-1

From reader Jerry Collis: “Yellowstone National Park, Artist Point.”

Photo 22-2

From reader Reno DiTullio: “Sunset at Bandon, OR with ‘Face Rock’ in the background. A long exposure (30″) using a 10-stop ND filter smooth the incoming tide. The beach at Bandon has many sea stacks of all shapes and sizes to include in your photo composition.”

Photo 22-3

From reader Rosalie Magistro: “Our campsite at Lost Dutchman State Park.”

Photo 22-4

From reader Jerry Liszak: “Morning hike on Mt. Baker, Washington.”

Photos 22-5

From reader Cecilia Hackman: “Alpine light in east Glacier National Park.”

See last week’s contest and winner here.

Previous articleSaga of the Newbie: Why it’s so important to find a reputable, reliable RV repair ‘guy’
Next articleRV Review: 2022 Lance 2185 ‘flexhouse’

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the RVtravel Newsletter

Your information will *never* be shared or sold to a 3rd party.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.