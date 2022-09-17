RV Review: 2022 Lance 2185 ‘flexhouse’

Today’s RV review is of the 2022 Lance 2185, but I don’t really want to write “bunkhouse” just because this is more a “flexhouse” trailer. Hey, there’s a new word! Copyright 2022 Tony the RV Geek. So there.

Flexhouse trailer

Now it’s a real thing. But this Lance offers some interesting flexible spaces and use cases that aren’t necessarily common in all trailers, especially ones this small.

Starting at the back, the Lance 2185 actually has three bunks, each capable of holding 200 pounds of human. Or dog. Or orangutan, if that’s your thing.

The bottom bunk is actually a mattress on the floor, which many college attendees will be very familiar with. Then there are two additional bunks that flip up to convert the sleeping area into a rear cargo area.

Further, there’s a door at the very back of this model to access that space.

But the front of this Lance also offers flexible space, starting with the fact that there’s a couch by day and then a bed by night.

You could sort of call this a Murphy bed, but really it’s a mattress that folds, as it mostly remains in place. At night you flip down the sofa and unfold the mattress and now you have your front sleeping space.

If you prefer, the standard issue in this trailer is a fixed queen-sized bed. But that folding setup with a couch by day really does expand the number of seating choices you and your guests can make. Plus, I mean, a blue couch. Oooh la la!

Windshield up front in Lance trailers

While I’m not the biggest fan in the world of travel trailers with windshields up front, I do make an exception for Lance and r·pod only because the windshield is a composite material instead of glass. Further, the windshield does open for air flow. Also, there’s a screen as well as a shade that covers the space.

If I never ever saw another towable RV with a windshield I wouldn’t think the world was in a worse place. Though I also have a front window in my own 1970 Aristocrat Land Liner. But Aristocrat had the good sense to put a cover over the windshield.

Lance 2185 1 of 9

Lance

I was surprised how many Lance towables I saw as I traversed the country this year since, at the present time, they’re all made in California. But Lance has an enviable reputation as a builder of quality trailers.

Part of the reason for that includes the fact that their cabinetry and some other components are all cut and shaped with computer-aided cutting machinery instead of by hand. In fact the walls and ceilings and anything with an opening or major cut is done with computer-controlled systems. Further, they wire their campers and trailers much like a car company would with consistent wiring and on a jig so the wiring itself is right each time.

Lance trailers have lockable storage compartments for the batteries, with one being on either side. You can fit this with two lithium batteries. Since they’re in these compartments, they’re less likely to get misappropriated by a midnight rider.

Provision for three propane tanks

Further, there is provision for three propane tanks up front, with two being connected and a third sitting there waiting for you to run out. In the middle of the night. When you want the heater. Don’t ask how I know. But know that I suggest wearing pajamas or at least having them accessible so you don’t scare the bears.

Lance uses a number of pieces that have their roots in European design, including the windows all around, including the windshield. They also use an entry door that I’ve seen in European coaches that incorporates a trash can. It’s pretty slick.

In fact, this camper features two entry doors—also pretty slick.

One of the other things I like is that Lance gives you a choice of interior upholstery color including blue and a sort of copper color called, respectively, Lapis and Bronzite.

Boondocking and travel access in the Lance 2185

There is also a Showermiser water saving system. You can heat that water with a Truma tankless water heater if you check that option box.

You can get a single 190-watt solar panel or opt in a second one, as well, to charge the available dual lithium batteries.

With dual entry doors, you can access the entire interior without issue, so this is definitely travel accessible.

In conclusion

Lance products tend to be higher on the price scale than the average RV. However, many of the people I speak to who have them are very pleased with what they got.

Interestingly, Lance has established itself in California and is one of the last RV manufacturers still waking up in the Golden State. But there are winds of change out there. Lance announced plans to open a plant in Decatur, Indiana, to supply their travel trailers to the eastern half of the country.

While they made no statements to this end, I wonder how long the challenges of manufacturing in California will keep the West Coast plant’s doors open? We’ve already learned that Lazy Daze has simply shut the doors and walked away. There is a huge history of manufacturing RVs in California, but not lately. Names like Alfa Leisure and Aristocrat are now in the history books only, and there are many, many others.

Lance has a solid reputation and makes a good product

The bottom line is that Lance makes a good product with a solid reputation. I can’t imagine the addition of a Midwest manufacturing operation is going to change that in any appreciable way. Plus, we can all speculate about things including the future, and that speculation isn’t worth a plugged nickel, quite frankly.

As for this trailer, it offers a flexible number of use cases that I really like. Those things are packaged in a size that might be appealing to some because it opens the doors to the number of places that it will fit, along with the number of vehicles that can tow it well.

In many ways this is a logical competitor to the Flagstaff Micro Lite 25BRDS that I saw when I was in Indiana. There are strong reasons to consider that trailer or this one. I can see that certain details and design choices could make a big difference to some individuals.

What would you choose if you were in this market space? And then another choice is the Ember RV 191MSL, which is almost in a class by itself, but also is a logical competitor.

I love flexibility and I love choice—you get both here.

