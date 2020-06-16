RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Issue 1363

Recent RV recalls

We posted these in last Sunday’s newsletter, but in case you missed them, there were a lot of recalls during the previous week. Here they are again.

• Jayco recalls some RVs. Window glass could fall out.

• Forest River recalls some travel trailers. Safety chains could fail.

• Jayco recalls some 2020-2021 Sprinter motorhomes.

• 350,000 Ford F-150 trucks recalled for faulty brake master cylinder.

• Ford expands F-150, SUV, sedan recall to 2.15 million.

• Thor recalls some Sprinter motorhomes. Wrong info in owner’s manual.

• Keystone RV recalls some Springdale trailers.

Tip of the Day

Customized shelving for your RV cabinets

By Dave Helgeson

How many wardrobe closets, tall overhead cabinets and floor-to-counter storage areas does the average RV really need? Evidently plenty – based on the designs you are likely to see when shopping for a new RV.

I don’t know about you, but when I go RVing I am not taking along piles of dress clothes that need to be hung in a wardrobe, nor am I packing a dozen (foot-plus tall) cereal boxes that need storing in a tall overhead cabinet. Read more.

“Easy-lube”-ing your RV axle bearings? Take note!

Much has been written about the wisdom of pulling your trailer wheels apart every year or two and taking the time to inspect and repack the axle bearings. Oftentimes you’ll hear a response like: “Why waste the time? Just put on a lube system that allows you to pump fresh grease into the system.” Find out why a manual bearing lube job may be well worth the extra work — for more than one important reason.

Yesterday’s featured article: RV Mods: Screen your engine for protection

Reader poll

Would you go RVing in/around Iceland if you had the chance?

Quick Tip

Don’t use stabilizer jacks for leveling

Don’t try to use trailer stabilizer jacks to bring your rig up into level – most are designed simply to give more stability to the rig once leveled. Using these to try and level a rig can cause damage.

Website of the day

Full-time RVers Mark and Emily Fagan bring you their excellent blog “… to inspire you to get out and go, to lift your spirits with a fun travel tale or two from the road, and to share some tips for how to live this way.” Being published authors and photographers in various magazines, as well as having their story profiled in magazines, you can expect superior content in this beautiful blog.

