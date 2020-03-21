RV Travel’s guide to DIY projects and RV mods to do while you’re stuck inside

Many of us are stuck inside right now, whether that’s in our RV or our sticks-and-bricks home. If you’re looking for some project ideas, we’ve compiled a list of articles we’ve written about DIY projects and RV mods you can do while you’re home.

• RV renovation tips to get you started

Man, are some RVs ugly! You know the ones I’m talking about. You walk in and you walk right out. Or you click on the RV Trader post and you quickly hit the X button. But lucky for us ugly-RV owners, we now have the big ole World Wide Web to help us transform an old RV into a new space. Here are some tips to consider before you get started. Continue reading.

• Do-it-yourself RV storage organizer

No matter what type of RV you own, storage will always be an issue. I’ve used everything from elaborate storage compartment organization units, to stackable plastic storage bins and cardboard boxes — because they work. Continue reading.

• RV Mods: Table drop-leg chewing floor? Here’s a quick fix!

If you own a “vintage” RV, you probably have a “bag of tricks” you reach into to make your RVing life easier. Older equipment can sometimes act up, and there’s not always a modern fix for problems. Here’s one we ran into. Some RV dinettes are equipped with a single, folding leg. With the table in the “sit down and eat” position, the folding leg is down at a slight angle. Continue reading.



• Replacing your RV skylight

Need to replace your RV skylight? “Why would I ever need to do that?” you ask. You could be like somebody near and dear to our hearts, who, after carefully inching around the roof checking out roof sealant, accidentally rolled over on his skylight. The resulting noise from the stressed-out skylight dome sounded akin to the breakup of polar ice. Maybe the root of your replacement need isn’t as dramatic – perhaps it’s cracked, faded or just plain ugly from the elements. Continue reading.

• How to fix a drippy RV faucet

“How do you repair the bathroom faucets? I have a two-handle faucet in the bathroom that looks to be all metal and it constantly drips. How and what do I replace?” —Mike R. Find out here.

• Give your galley a stainless-steel makeover!

For many years, we lived with our factory Formica countertop. It was — well, serviceable is about the best I can say. Drab-to-ugly is more honest. We thought about Corian and some other products, but either expense or weight were big obstacles. Finally, I “bit the bullet” for a somewhat challenging job: resurface the counter in stainless steel. Continue reading.



• RV Mods: Upholstery foam sagging? Give it the bum’s rush!

If you’re an RV manufacturer and need to save a few bucks, where do you shave? One oft’ done area is where the rump meets the road – the quality of foam rubber in cushions. A few years down the road, and sitting down at the dinette may be an exercise where you feel you need a parachute for a soft landing. Taking the bumps out of your bum doesn’t necessarily require hiring out an upholstery professional — in many cases you can do it for less yourself! Continue reading.



• RV Mods: Remove and replace rotted flooring

Those who love — and preserve — an older RV often find a painful reality in their treasure: soft spots in the flooring. The problem is usually traced back to a water leak that’s compromised the integrity of the floor. Sometimes it can be ignored for a while, but it can get downright dangerous. Having a guest fall through your bathroom floor is not a pleasant thought. Continue reading.



• Fix that leaky RV roof!

Got leaks? If you’ve found your roof has a hole in it, you might drown — but don’t just pray the rain stops. Take a bit of action to stop the leaks and the resulting damage. Here are a few tips (with occasional addendum) from the Dicor Corporation. Continue reading.

• How to replace the window in an RV door

If the window frame in your RV’s entry door is beginning to look a little frayed around the edges (UV light can chew them up), or you need to replace your entry door glass, you may be puzzled about how to proceed. The job isn’t all that difficult, but there are a couple of tricks that can make it much easier. We’ll clear up some of the mystery. Continue reading.



• RV Mods: Mod your rig for comfort

A couple new to RVing spent a dismaying weekend scouting out an RV show. Rig after rig they visited, and it seemed all of them were lacking in one big thing: comfort. Is it possible to RV and be comfortable? First, you’ll need to define your idea of “comfort.” RVs are, by their nature, smaller than the typical stix-n-brix home. Continue reading.

• Hubby wants to repaint fading RV decals. Wife worried!

“I need help quick. My husband thinks he’s Rembrandt. Our motorhome decals have started to fade and crack. He got a bid last year in Arizona to have them removed and replaced for just under $4,000. With sticker shock in his eyes he began surfing the web for other options…” Continue reading.



• Don’t give up gardening to RV: Grow a “bumper garden!”

Does RVing mean you can’t enjoy gardening? Absolutely not! An RV bumper garden is easy to build and keeps fresh greens practically at your doorstep. Hit the lumberyard for a few cedar fence boards and construct a “loose” bottomed box in a size your rear bumper will accommodate. Continue reading.

• RV Mods: Improve your fire escape-ability

Steve Barnes, a regular RVtravel.com reader, took to heart one of our RV safety videos that stressed the importance of regularly checking your RV’s egress windows – fire escapes. Steve reports, “I checked my fire escape after one year. A year ago, when it was brand-new, it was jammed.” Steve took it back to the dealer, who repaired it. But keeping in mind the advice to keep up with these things, Steve did another test a year later – and once again, his window was stuck. Continue reading.

• 13 surprising ways to use Windex. Click.

• 16 surprising ways to use toothpaste. Click.

• The surprising uses of WD-40. Click.

Find more DIY articles here, and more RV-mods articles here.

