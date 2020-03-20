Pennsylvania closes RV parks to new guests

(March 20, 2020): The Pennsylvania Campground Association (PCOA) sent this message to its members late today.

“PCOA is working hard for you and we have a few updates. We have pleaded our case with several government entities. Effective today (March 20) campgrounds are to be considered closed.

“Any residents at the campgrounds may stay but campgrounds cannot welcome new residents, seasonal guests or transient guests to enter the facility.

“All “non-life-sustaining business” operations are to cease for a period of at least two weeks. Failure to comply can result in fines and penalties and will make your campground ineligible for any grants and or small business loans that may become available in the future for this pandemic.

“We have fought hard for clarification and partial openings; this is a very fluid situation that probably will change several times over the next few days. The hotel association is lobbying to be designated as life-sustaining and is hopeful that the governor will allow them to remain open. At this time our guidance and government communication with the Department of Health says that no lodging facilities including campgrounds are allowed to remain open.

“We are continuing to work on your behalf. Additionally, the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds (ARVC), Kampground Owners of America Inc. (KOA) and Milliron & Goodman, PCOA’s government relations firm, have been active in this fight as well. We will be working for our membership and we will continue to keep you abreast as quickly as we can.”

The question now is if Pennsylvania can do this, will other state’s commercial RV parks close next? That’s a frightening thought to full-timers who could find themselves without space with hookups that could serve as home in this difficult time.