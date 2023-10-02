Do RVs with slide rooms need leveling jacks? What about units on dealer lots?

Dear Dave,

My question is: Are RV suppliers giving dealers the guidelines for setting up a camper on the dealer lots? For example, I have seen so many customers complaining that the slides are out of alignment or will not seal correctly because adjustments are off. And I can tell you the leading problem is because dealers are opening these campers up on their lots without properly stabilizing the RV before doing so.

Many customers do a walk-through of a camper without even noticing that the camper has not been stabilized. But you read the manufacturer’s guidelines and it clearly states that walking around a camper without it being stable causes many issues later, after the buyer has taken ownership. Then it takes weeks or months to get it fixed. —Joe King

Dear Joe,

Excellent question, and this brings up a very hot topic for debate. I was first introduced to slide mechanisms in 1993 while working at Winnebago Industries as Marketing Manager, and also while developing the product training program conducted at dealerships around the country. We started engineering the HWH Hydraulic Slide Mechanism into prototypes around that time, as we were using the HWH Hydraulic Leveling Jacks and could utilize the same motor and hydraulic fluid system.

RVs go through twists and contortions

At that time, the only motorized company that offered a slide out was Newmar, which used their proprietary rack and pinion mechanism from their 5th wheel models. During our testing, we subjected the chassis to various tests on our test track that had stretches of pavement with 4” and 6” sine waves, cobblestones, and 6% departure angles. Driving a unit on these different test patterns help tell a lot about the twists and contortions RVs go through.

We also had a platform simulator that could have each wheel positioned on an individual pad and simulate various degrees of out-of-level as well as vibration.

For three years, we tested not only the HWH version of the slide mechanism but also Power Gear, which had been introduced for prototypes and a few knock-off versions of the Newmar system. We decided on HWH for a variety of reasons, but one of the most critical factors in the proper operation and longevity of the mechanism and the room was leveling and securing the coach before extending the rooms.

Extensive testing of slide room

In our testing we were able to simulate what twisting would occur in a slight unlevel situation in a campground or other stationary location. The chassis would twist, which resulted in the sidewall twisting and the square room encountering resistance similar to a bad dresser drawer. This caused resistance not only to the framework and seals, but also make the motor work harder and increase the amp draw. Also, once we developed the system we wanted, the slide room was extended and retracted 14,000 times!

During our training sessions around the country, we would use a 6” wheel ramp and drive one wheel up the ramp on our units as well as several competitive models to demonstrate our superior foundation. Other units would have entrance doors and compartment doors pop open, and most would not extend the slide room due to the resistance. Ours withstood the twisting with no open doors and the slide room would extend, but you could really hear the motor growl! And this was with one of the most powerful hydraulic motors available, not the small ones used in most cases today.

Should you level and secure first, or extend the room first?

Every slide mechanism manufacturer that I have talked with recommends leveling and securing the RV before extending the slide. This includes Schwintek and Power Gear, both of which are now owned by Lippert, along with their other in-wall, through-the-frame, and under-the-frame mechanisms.

The debate comes from engineers at a few RV manufacturers that feel they know more than the engineers that actually designed the mechanisms. For example, Entegra states in its owner’s manual to first extend the slides and then level the coach. When I called and talked with a product engineer, he stated they want the unit in a “relaxed state” to extend the rooms. They use Power Gear, and the Power Gear engineer that I talked to stated his frustration with dealing with them over the years. He also stated they have more warranty issues with those companies that recommend extending the slides first. Just saying…

What about units sitting on dealer lots and at shows?

As I stated, I am a believer of leveling and securing the unit, so you bring up a good point about units sitting on a dealer’s lot with the slides extended and customers walking in and out and all through the rigs. Not only that, but I have conducted seminars for the past 30 years at shows all over the country and experienced the same issue. Some units on display do have the jacks down and the rigs are level and secure; however, I would say the majority do not and have the slide rooms extended.

I just conducted seminars in August and September and fewer than half the display models with slide rooms extended had any type of leveling jack extended. Several of the trailers had flimsy scissor jacks. I watched as several thousand people walked through these rigs and noticed how the units rock and roll side to side and front to back.

Having worked at over 100 shows for the past 30 years, I have seen how beat up the inside of units get—from carpet to even furniture. I think your point is valid about the amount of abuse the structure gets, including the actual room with several thousand people sitting on the sofa, dinette, and other furnishings in the RV.

What can you do?

I would say the bottom line is to do a thorough walk-around or Pre Delivery Inspection (PDI) of the unit before or when you purchase it. Ask to have the slide room and mechanism inspected by a qualified technician that can identify if it is out of alignment. You can also ask for the name of the mechanism manufacturer. Go to their website or technical support and get the actual specifications for side gaps, top and bottom clearances, and other issues that need to be inspected.

You might also enjoy this from Dave

Why does RV’s slide ‘pop’ and the cable keep breaking?

Dear Dave,

What causes the main slide to pop as it starts going out? This only happens after moving and the first time the slide is driven out. After the initial drive-out, it does not occur. After a few setups, the top front cable will break. The cable has been replaced numerous times with the same result. This problem has occurred since the trailer was new. Thank you for an answer. —Ralph, 2017 Keystone Outback RL326

Read Dave’s answer.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

Send your inquiries to him using the form below.

##RVDT2222