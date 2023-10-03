RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Issue 2222

Tip of the Day

Prepare your RV for storage or less use: Follow these tips to clean, organize and prep

By Nanci Dixon

Winter is just around the corner. Summer has quickly become a memory and fall is in full swing. It’s finally time to start thinking about how to prepare your RV for storage or for less use. An RV is like a second home, filled with all the things needed to make it home, at least for the season. If you’re not a snowbird and escaping to warmer weather for the winter, what do you do with all the stuff that has accumulated when you are putting your RV to bed for the winter?

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Do RVs with slide rooms need leveling jacks? What about units on dealer lots?

Dear Dave,

My question is: Are RV suppliers giving dealers the guidelines for setting up a camper on the dealer lots? For example, I have seen so many customers complaining that the slides are out of alignment or will not seal correctly because adjustments are off. And I can tell you the leading problem is because dealers are opening these campers up on their lots without properly stabilizing the RV before doing so. …

Read the rest of the question and Dave’s answer

RV Tours

Tour the 2024 Grand Design Momentum 22 MAV toy hauler trailer

By Cheri Sicard

Today we join Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews (one of our readers’ FAVORITE RV YouTube channels) for a tour of the all-new 2024 Grand Design Momentum 22 MAV toy hauler trailer. The MAV is one of Grand Design’s entry-level RVs, in theory, meant to be more affordable.

You’ll find an unusual interior layout with the bathroom tucked up front next to the bed. In the back, you will find the kitchen and the garage area with its large drop-down back wall door that doubles as a patio. D-rings throughout the coach will help keep your toys secure while moving.

Click here to tour

Video of the day

How to make RV tires last longer: 3 important tips

By Cheri Sicard

One of my favorite RV vloggers, Duane, a certified RV inspector with the RV Inspection and Care YouTube channel, has produced a short video with three tips for how to make your RV tires last longer.

There is a lot riding on your RV’s tires, including the safety of yourself and your family, so it only makes sense to take of them so they can take of you.

Click here to watch

Quick Tip

Check the drip tube in the back of your fridge

It’s a good idea to occasionally take a peek in the back of your RV refrigerator. They have a drip tube that channels off water from evaporation. Sometimes this tube leads to a drip container (often near the chimney) that evaporates off this water; others may “port” the water out of the rig harmlessly. In any event, if the tube gets loose and starts dripping water onto your RV framework, it can lead to damaging rot.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

These Old General Stores In The U.S. Are A Nostalgic Trip Back In Time

Who doesn’t love a good ol’ general store? The really fun ones are hard to pass up when you travel. Check these out. We want to visit all of them!

Recipe of the Day

Teriyaki Chicken Nuggets

by Ruthann Cook from Three Rivers, MI

If you have kids in the house, chicken nuggets are always on the most requested list. This recipe elevates chicken nuggets with a sweet and salty homemade teriyaki sauce. Enjoy them as a snack or an easy back-to-school dinner with some fried rice.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

In the early days of television, the industry struggled to define its purpose. Then a small manufacturer of lipstick came along. In the year before Hazel Bishop began running TV commercials her profit was $49,257. Three years later her lipsticks earned her a one-year profit of $10,100,682. Ad agencies were stupefied at what they’d thought was a promising novelty had become the most effective advertising medium in history. And money began to flow.

*California has approximately how many miles of shoreline? And where does that pale in comparison to (you’ll never guess!) in the U.S.? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

"Doc loved to go camping with us. He traveled well, and wanted to go for walks all the time. Sadly, we lost him to liver disease when he was only 8 years old." —Duane Russell

Leave here with a laugh

Like father, like son, eh?

