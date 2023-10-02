How to make RV tires last longer: 3 important tips

By Cheri Sicard

One of my favorite RV vloggers, Duane, a certified RV inspector with the RV Inspection and Care YouTube channel, has produced a short video with three tips for how to make your RV tires last longer.

There is a lot riding on your RV’s tires, including the safety of yourself and your family, so it only makes sense to take care of them so they can take care of you.

Some components on an RV simply have to be replaced from time to time, and tires are one of them. Even if the tread looks good. I learned this the hard way after a truck tire blowout when I unknowingly bought a truck from CarMax that came outfitted with tires older than the truck.

The same goes for your RV tires. Duane rightfully points out that the vast majority of RV tires don’t wear out, they age out. Over time the sidewalls can dry out and crack, and that is where problems can come in.

So the goal is to keep your RV tire sidewalls supple and moist.

Three important methods for how to make RV tires last longer

#1 Sun protection

It turns out that the sun’s UV rays, more than anything else, are responsible for premature tire damage. Duane recommends a product called 303 Aerospace Protectant to guard against UV ray tire damage. Duane demonstrates how to use it. He recommends treating your tires once a month.

#2 Cover for long-term storage

Covering your RV tires also helps protect them against the sun’s damage. Duane recommends light-colored covers as these also reflect the heat, and heat can also dry the moisture from tires.

#3 Put a tire pad underneath the tires

If your RV is going to be sitting for any length of time, it is a good idea to put a tire pad underneath the tires. Why? When a tire sits in one spot for a while, some of its oils and moisture can seep out and into the ground. Tire pads simply prevent this from happening.

Duane stresses that in addition to these tips, you should regularly make sure that your RV tires are properly inflated, and you should also do frequent visual inspections of them.

If you have additional tire longevity tips, please drop them in the comments below.

