Dog in good condition after hot trip in crate behind RV

Motorists who spotted a distressed German shepherd in a crate strapped to the back of a travel trailer on a British Columbia highway are expressing outrage amid the current heat wave. Heather Peters said she was traveling along Highway 1 near Abbotsford, B.C., at approximately 3 p.m. last Sunday when she spotted the dog crate and the RV.

“I was like, ‘Oh please, dear God. Please do not let there be a dog in there,’ and of course, I pulled to the side and we were at a light on Sumas Way, and there was a dog panting, said Peters. “His tongue was sticking out to the side. He was a big German shepherd.”

Penticton South Okanagan RCMP announced the dog was found at a campground in Oliver. “I am pleased to tell you, that thank you to the public and media’s attention to this incident, the dog has now been located in Oliver, BC and is doing well,” Sgt Jason Bayda with the branch said. An officer spoke with the owner and checked the well-being of the dog. “It looks like (the owners) came from the Lower Mainland up to the Interior. What we’re being told is the rationale behind it was that there was no room in the vehicle and it would have been too hot in the trailer, so I guess this is what they thought was the next best option, albeit not a very good one.”

Oliver Mounties are working with the BC SPCA “to determine the most applicable charge or charges in this matter and the next steps to ensure the dog’s continued safety,” according to a RCMP release.