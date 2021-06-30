Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomeUncategorized
Uncategorized

Dog in good condition after hot trip in crate behind RV

By Chuck Woodbury
0

Courtesy Heather Peters on Facebook

Motorists who spotted a distressed German shepherd in a crate strapped to the back of a travel trailer on a British Columbia highway are expressing outrage amid the current heat wave. Heather Peters said she was traveling along Highway 1 near Abbotsford, B.C., at approximately 3 p.m. last Sunday when she spotted the dog crate and the RV.

“I was like, ‘Oh please, dear God. Please do not let there be a dog in there,’ and of course, I pulled to the side and we were at a light on Sumas Way, and there was a dog panting, said Peters. “His tongue was sticking out to the side. He was a big German shepherd.”

Penticton South Okanagan RCMP announced the dog was found at a campground in Oliver. “I am pleased to tell you, that thank you to the public and media’s attention to this incident, the dog has now been located in Oliver, BC and is doing well,” Sgt Jason Bayda with the branch said. An officer spoke with the owner and checked the well-being of the dog. “It looks like (the owners) came from the Lower Mainland up to the Interior. What we’re being told is the rationale behind it was that there was no room in the vehicle and it would have been too hot in the trailer, so I guess this is what they thought was the next best option, albeit not a very good one.”

Oliver Mounties are working with the BC SPCA “to determine the most applicable charge or charges in this matter and the next steps to ensure the dog’s continued safety,” according to a RCMP release.

Previous articleBeginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 43

Related Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,146FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.