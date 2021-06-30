RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Issue 1633

Today’s thought

“I am a marvelous housekeeper. Every time I leave a man I keep his house.” —Zsa Zsa Gabor

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Meteor Watch Day!

On this day in history: June 30, 1936 – Margaret Mitchell’s Gone with the Wind, one of the best-selling novels of all time and the basis for a blockbuster 1939 movie, is published.



Tip of the Day

Roof air conditioner leaks during a heavy rain

This reader letter was received by certified RV technician Chris Dougherty while he was technical editor of RVtravel.com.

Dear Chris:

I have a 2011 Keystone Copper Canyon 5th wheel and have had trouble with a water drip from the air conditioner when we get a heavy rain. Air conditioner is not on. Is there anything that we can do other than a pan to catch the drip? —Duane

Dear Duane,

Yes, you can fix this. It could be because the air conditioner bolts have loosened up, releasing the compression on the air conditioner gasket. To retighten you have to remove the ceiling assembly cover completely which will expose the metal ceiling plate. There are four bolts, one at each corner. EVENLY tighten the bolts to a torque of 40- to 50-inch pounds. This will compress the roof gasket to approximately 1/2 inch. Make sure the gasket is evenly spaced all the way around. Reinstall the ceiling assembly and you’re all set!

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Keystone Passport SL 219BH. As he reports, “‘The Swiss Army knife of travel trailers’ is how Keystone describes the Passport SL 219BH. I don’t disagree with that. This is a relatively small, no-slide travel trailer that offers a lot of functionality at a price below $30,000.” Learn more and peek inside.

Reader poll

Idea: Listen to the RVtravel.com podcast while you’re a passenger in an aeroplane.

Quick Tip

WiFi myths

RV parks will advertise that they have free WiFi. But don’t be a sucker and think the WiFi actually works. Our experience is that more often than not, it’s worthless for anything more than receiving and sending email. It’s not always the park’s fault. It may be located in a remote area with limited options for Internet service. If you really, really need good WiFi, be sure to read reviews about the park and pay attention to what previous campers say about the service. You can call the park, but the person who answers may consider what’s “good service” a lot different than you!

Website of the day

U.S. Drought Monitor, Western states

This is alarming — a map of nine Western states showing drought conditions in each. This is more than just alarming, it’s frightening.

Tiny LED button lamp perfect for RV’s small, dark spaces

This 6-pack of tiny, battery-powered LED “Button Lamps” is just what you need for your RV’s closets and storage spaces. The tiny lamp is ultra-bright and has all the power of a normal-sized lamp. Backed with a strong adhesive, these little lamps will stick to any surface. They’re waterproof and good to have in case of an emergency. Learn more or order.

Recipe of the Day

Bruschetta Pasta Salad

by Mikekey, from Seattle, WA

Fresh tomatoes and basil give this pasta salad a fresh flavor and mimic the flavors of a Caprese salad. Yum! It’s different than most pasta salad recipes. Boiling the pasta in the seasoned water adds a ton of flavor to the pasta. There is not a ton of dressing in this salad – just enough to coat the pasta and give everything a nice tang from the balsamic dressing. We loved the nuttiness and slight crunch toasted pine nuts give the pasta salad. You can serve this as a light summer dinner or a BBQ side dish. If you chill this salad, we recommend mixing in a little more oil and vinegar. The pasta really soaks up the dressing.

The perfect summer “salad”! Get the recipe.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

No ifs, ands or butts… everyone will laugh at this!

Trivia

The yo-yo is an ancient toy with proof of existence since 500 BCE. In 1933, yo-yos were banned in Syria because many locals superstitiously blamed the use of them for a severe drought. The Duncan yo-yo was inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame in 1999.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Tori says, ‘Dad, it would make a great pool!'” —Mitchell Dennett

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers — boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Check out all these hilarious dog toys! Click here.

