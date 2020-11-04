Earn income renting your RV when you’re not using it

Keith Ward of RVtravel.com interviews Michael McNaught, the co-founder and CEO of RVezy.com, a peer-to-peer RV rental company often described as an Airbnb for RVs.

In this 18-minute interview the discussion focuses on how an RVer can earn money from renting his or her RV, and how RVezy.com streamlines the process by handling all the details. Most RV owners use their RVs less than a month each year, and can profit handsomely from renting their RV for days, weeks or even longer. For some, it’s a way to offset some of the costs of owning their RV, but for others it’s a business, earning tens of thousands of dollars a year.

As McNaught explains, some of his customers earn a substantial income by establishing a small fleet of RVs — motorhomes, trailers or a mix — which they then rent out on a regular basis.

This is a sponsored video.

Learn more about RVezy at its website.