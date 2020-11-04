Some Palomino travel trailers recalled. Antenna wing could fall off

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling 1,150 model year 2019-2021 Palomino travel trailers. The antenna wing may not be properly secured to the roof, allowing it to detach from the roof while the trailer is moving.

If the antenna detaches while moving, it can be a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will inspect, repair or replace the antenna, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 2, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-269-432-3271. Forest River’s number for this recall is 400-1243.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

