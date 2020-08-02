RV and RV-related recalls for July 2020

Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for July 2020 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.

Did you miss yesterday’s RV Travel newsletter? It’s a good one.

Our NEWEST Facebook Groups: RVing During the Pandemic • RVing Over 60 • RV Tires • RV Parks where you can fish without a license • RVing Fulltime • RVing with Dogs • Towing Behind a Motorhome • RVing with a Disability • RV Travel Tips • Trucks for RV Towing



UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES

Airstream, Inc. (Airstream) is recalling certain model year 2020-2021 Airstream Interstate motorhomes equipped with VB suspension systems. The lock portion of the countersink bolts attaching the VB suspension system to the vehicle may be too long preventing the panhard rod bracket from fully contacting the springs, resulting in bolts absorbing the load instead of the bracket. If the bolts carry the load rather than the bracket, it can cause them to break, affecting the vehicle handling and increasing the risk of a crash. Airstream will notify owners, and dealers will replace the suspension bolts, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 31, 2020. Owners may contact Airstream customer service at 1-877-596-6505.

Forest River Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021 No Boundaries (NOBO) 10.5 and 10.6 travel trailers equipped with Dometic CFX3 Series chest refrigerators (models CFX3 35, CFX3 45, CFX3 55IM, CFX3 75DZ, CFX3 95DZ and CFX3 100). The protection device on the electrical circuit may fail when the refrigerator is connected to both AC and DC power, allowing the AC/DC power supply to back feed through some or all of the other appliances (such as the air conditioner, water pump, lights, furnace, etc.) that are connected to the 12V DC system. A voltage overload may result, causing DC appliances on the same circuit to fail. A voltage overload may cause electrical damage and may increase the risk of a fire. The remedy is still under development. This recall is expected to begin August 11, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-3119 Option 2, or Dometic customer service at 1-888-943-4905. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1189.

Forest River Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021 Riverstone trailers, models RSF37MRE, RSF381FB, RSF383MB, SF383MB-W, RSF39FK, RSF38FKTH, RSF39FKTH-W, RSF39FK-W, RSF39RBFL, RSF39KFB and RSF39RKFB-W, equipped with an optional generator prep package. Incorrect transfer switch wiring may allow a voltage back feed to the power cord when plugged into shore power. A back feed to the power cord may increase the risk of property damage and/or personal injury. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will correct the wiring to the generator, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 19, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River Customer Service at 1-260-593-2425. Forest River’s number for this recall is 70-1194.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2020 Cedar Creek, Columbus, Flagstaff, Coachmen Apex, Palomino, Rockwood, and Sunseeker recreational vehicles and Palomino soft- and hard-side truck campers and Real-Lite Truck Campers. The adhesive bond between the glass and the metal hinge frame of the frameless crank out vent and egress windows may fail which would then allow the glass to detach and fall out. If the window glass detaches while the vehicle is moving it could become a projectile, increasing the risk of injury or a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the windows for proper adhesive bond strength, replacing the windows as necessary, free of charge. This recall is expected to begin August 3, 2020. Owners may contact Rockwood & Flagstaff Customer Service at 1-574-642-8943, Cedar Creek Customer Service at 1-260-593-4000, Sunseeker Customer Service at 1-574-206-7600, Coachmen Apex and Apex Nano Customer Service at 1-574-358-0401, Palomino Customer Service at 1-269-432-3246, Columbus Customer Service at 1-574-821-1487 or Lippert Customer Service at 1-574-537-8900.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Vengeance trailers, models VGF351A13-81, VGF371A13-81, VGF383V16-81 and VGF4007V-81. The fifth-wheel landing legs may not be seated properly with enough space between the brackets which are welded to the chassis, allowing the fifth wheel to slip down the landing leg and can puncture the floor of the vehicle. The punctured floor can increase the risk of injury. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will correct the spacing of the landing leg installation to the chassis from 17 1/2″ to 17 3/4″. These repairs will be done free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 10, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-260-499-2100. Forest River’s number for this recall is 81-1180.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Rockwood trailers, model RLT2205S-W. The Federal Placard indicates an incorrect Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR). The incorrect Federal Placard may result in the operator unknowingly overloading the vehicle, causing loss of control, and increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will provide replacement placards that contain the accurate information, free of charge. This recall is expected to begin August 5, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-8943. Forest River’s number for this recall is 10B-1185.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021 Palomino Columbus recreational trailers, models CMF389FL, CMF389FLC and CMF389FLW. As built, the furnace vents are under the rear slide out room, allowing exhaust fumes to re-enter the trailer through the slide-out room seals. Exhaust fumes that enter the unit through the slide seals may result in carbon monoxide poisoning or death. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will remedy the location of the furnace vent. This recall is expected to begin August 5, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-821-1487. Forest River’s number for this recall is 410-1187.

Keep road flares in the RV for emergency

You should always have road flares in your RV in case of an emergency. This pack of three bright, waterproof and shatterproof LED disks are perfect to keep tucked away. These bright lights can be seen from a mile away and can be used for traffic control, as a warning light, as a rescue beacon, and they can also be used for recreational activities such as camping and hiking. Learn more or order here.

Gulf Stream Coach, Inc. (Gulfstream) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Super-Lite 19RD Travel Trailers. When the black water holding tank is full, the clearance between the axle and the black water holding tank may be insufficient. Axle contact with the black water holding tank may result in a hole, spilling the tank contents on the roadway, increasing the risk of a crash. Gulf Stream will notify owners, and dealers will replace the axle with a drop axle to allow more clearance between the top of the axle tube and the black water holding tank. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule for this recall. Owners may contact Gulf Stream customer service at 1-800-289-8787.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2016-2018 Greyhawk and Redhawk and 2018 Envoy 100 and 200 Series motorhomes. The mounting bracket for the leveling system hydraulic pump may fail and allow the pump or the fluid reservoir to contact the ground. If the mounting bracket fails and allows the pump and reservoir to contact the ground it may detach or leak hydraulic fluids, increasing the risk of a crash. Jayco will notify owners and dealers will add a support bracket to reinforce the existing support bracket, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 14, 2020. Owners may contact Jayco’s customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903515.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2017 North Point fifth wheel trailers. The leaf springs in the front and rear suspension of the vehicle do not provide adequate load support and may allow the tires to contact the surrounding structure under certain dynamic load conditions. Tires which make contact with the wheel well or surrounding structure may cause damage to the tire, or cause premature tire wear, and loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash. Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will install a rubber bump stop into the top sides of the axles, as well as inspect the suspension and replace any defective leaf springs as necessary. Tires with visible damage will be replaced as well. All repairs will be performed free of charge. This recall is expected to begin July 17, 2020. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901513.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Entegra Qwest and Jayco Melbourne and Melbourne Prestige motorhomes built on Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis. The rear part of the fender liner on the front axle may contact and chafe the brake hose, possibly resulting in a loss of brake fluid. Loss of brake fluid can extend the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. Jayco will notify owners, and Mercedes Sprinter dealers will inspect and replace the brake hoses, and the fender liners will be modified, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 17, 2020. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Keystone Carbon, Cougar, Fuzion, Impact and Raptor fifth-wheel trailers equipped with a Furrion over the air (OTA) wing-style television antenna. The antenna may separate from the mounting base during transit, becoming a road hazard and increasing the risk of a crash. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will replace the Furrion wing-style antenna with a Winegard dome-style antenna, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 31, 2020. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 20-381.

Last three years of recalls. Click here.

OTHER VEHICLES

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2008-2010 Chrysler Town and Country and Dodge Grand Caravan and 2007-2011 Dodge Nitro vehicles. These vehicles may have a loose or missing brand emblem in the center of the steering wheel. The loose emblem or the securing nuts for the emblem within the driver air bag module may become projectiles in the event of a driver air bag deployment. Projectiles as a result of driver air bag deployment in the event of a crash can increase the risk of injury. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the driver’s air bag cover with a redesigned cover, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 26, 2020. Owners may contact FCA US LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is W09.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2020 Ram Promaster vans and 1500 pickups. The affected vehicles may have an improperly crimped diffuser in the side curtain airbag which may result in the diffuser detaching from the inflator in the event of an air bag deployment. In the event of a crash, if the diffuser detaches from the inflator during air bag deployment, the air bag may not inflate properly, increasing the risk of injury. FCA US will notify owners, and dealers will replace the side curtain air bag assemblies, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 14, 2020. Owners may contact FCA US customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US’s number for this recall is W52.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020 Escape and Transit vehicles. The affected vehicles may have an improperly crimped diffuser in the side curtain air bags which may result in the diffuser detaching from the inflator in the event of an air bag deployment. In the event of a crash, if the diffuser detaches from the inflator during air bag deployment, the curtain air bag may not inflate properly, increasing the risk of injury. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the side curtain air bag modules, free of charge. An interim letter notifying owners of the safety risk will be mailed August 3, 2020. A second letter will be sent once parts are available, which is expected to be in September 2020. Owners may contact Ford’s customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 20S35.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 F-650 and F-750 trucks equipped with 7.3L gasoline engines. The underbody heat shield and other heat-protection components were not installed during assembly. Without these components, the interior cabin floor and seat attachments may reach elevated temperatures in certain driving conditions. Skin contact with certain areas of the cabin interior floor or seat attachments in these high temperature conditions may cause injury. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will install the missing underbody heat shield, thermal insulator patch, seat base covers, and seat bolt covers, free of charge. This recall is expected to begin August 3, 2020. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 20S36.

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC (Land Rover) is recalling certain 2013-2016 Range Rover and 2014-2016 Range Rover Sport vehicles. These vehicles were previously recalled and repaired under Recall 19V-392, however the repair may not have been completed properly. Due to a problem with the Keyless Vehicle Latching System (KV Latch), the doors may appear to be closed but may be unlatched. Unlatched doors may open while the vehicle is in motion, increasing the risk of a crash. Land Rover will notify owners, and dealers will inspect for any issues with the KV system, disabling the KV mechanisms if necessary, and update the KV Latch software, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 28, 2020. Owners may contact Land Rover customer service at 1-800-452-4827. Land Rover’s number for this recall is N476.

Afraid of water damage in your RV? You need this!

This essential water damage tool helps home and RV owners measure moisture content in wood, concrete drywall, and subflooring. Use the pin sensors to find the moisture content in your home. The easy-to-read LCD display will help you know if you need to dry the existing materials or replace with brand new ones and can be used as a water leak detector after flood damage. You’ll want to buy this here.

Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain 2015-2016 Kia Soul Electric Vehicle (EV) vehicles. The parking mechanism may become damaged if the driver moves the gear shift lever into Park ‘P’ before the vehicle comes to a complete stop. If the parking mechanism is damaged, unintended vehicle movement may occur when the gear shift lever is in the Park ‘P’ position and the parking brake is not applied. Unintended vehicle movement can increase the risk of a crash. Kia will notify owners, and dealers will update the electronic control unit software, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 7, 2020. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia’s number for this recall is SC191.

Kia Motors America (KIA) is recalling certain 2020 Sedona vehicles. The battery positive (B+) terminal nut on the alternator may not have been tightened properly during assembly, possibly causing it to loosen over time. If the alternator B+ terminal nut loosens, electrical arcing may result, increasing the risk of a fire. Kia will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the alternator B+ terminal nut, tightening it as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 14, 2020. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia’s number for this recall is SC192.

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is recalling certain 2014-2019 Outlander and 2018-2019 Outlander PHEV vehicles. The second-row center seat belt buckle may interfere with the right-side seat belt buckle when the seat backs are folded down. The interference may cause the right-side seat belt buckle cover to come off, making the buckle latch inoperable and unable to restrain an occupant. An unrestrained occupant has an increased risk of injury in the event of a crash. MMNA will notify owners, and dealers will modify the second-row center seat belt buckle cover, install a new warning label to the second-row seat support base, and provide a new warning label insert for the owner’s manual, free of charge. This recall is expected to begin September 11, 2020. Owners may contact MMNA customer service at 1-888-648-7820. Mitsubishi’s number for this recall is SR-20-004.

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2020 LEAF electric vehicles. Under certain circumstances, the images for the back-up camera can disappear while in reverse. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, “Rear Visibility.” The lack of an image in the back-up camera display increases the risk of a crash. Nissan will notify owners, and dealers will update the back-up camera software, free of charge. This recall is expected to begin August 17, 2020. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-867-7669.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2019-2020 RAV4 and 2020 RAV4 Hybrid vehicles equipped with electric power steering (EPS). Water may enter through the steering gear box cover and cause a loss of electric power steering assist. A loss of power steering assist could increase steering effort at low vehicle speeds, increasing the risk of a crash. Toyota will notify owners, and dealers will replace the power steering gear box, free of charge. This recall is expected to begin August 10, 2020. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-888-270-9371. Toyota’s number for this recall is 20TB11 / 20TA11.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Toyota Tundra vehicles equipped with LED headlight assemblies. Due to a wiring error, the front turn signals may not flash brightly enough. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” If the turn signals or hazard lamps do not flash brightly enough, other drivers may fail to see that the turn signal or hazard lamp functions have been activated, increasing the risk of a crash. Toyota will notify owners, and dealers will modify the wire harness connected to the front turn signal bulbs free of charge. This recall is expected to begin by September 13, 2020. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-270-9371. Toyota’s number for this recall is 20TB12/20TA12.

This tool is seven tools in one!

This multifunctional tool is seven in one! The heavy-duty pen tool features a handy tablet or smartphone stylus, a sturdy screwdriver, a bubble level, a universal inch/cm ruler and a handy Phillips screwdriver flathead bit, and it’s only the size of a pen! Perfect for any weekend project, and it even makes a great gift. Learn more or order.

CLUBS & USEFUL ORGANIZATIONS

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee.

• Boondockers Welcome. Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees. Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

OTHER EQUIPMENT

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling 2016 Amera-Lite Cargo Van trailers, model ALD612SA. The thickness of the steel tubes used to manufacture the trailer’s drawbars may be insufficient for the vehicle’s Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR). The drawbars can fracture and fail during operation, potentially resulting in a loss of control or the trailer detaching from the tow vehicle. Either scenario increases the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the drawbars, free of charge. This recall is expected to begin August 10, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-848-1335. Forest River’s number for this recall is 24-1191.

Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

What is a recall?

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a car or item of motor vehicle equipment creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that car or equipment at no cost to the consumer. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.

What should I do if my vehicle is included in this recall?

If your vehicle is included in this recall, it is very important that you get it fixed as soon as possible given the potential danger to you and your passengers if it is not addressed. You should receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying you of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair your vehicle or equipment, and to remind you that the repair will be done at no charge to you. If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, but you do not receive a letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, please call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.

Thank you for your attention to this important safety matter and for your commitment to helping save lives on America’s roadways.

Here are some useful websites regarding recalls:

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is the agency which handles vehicle recalls.

• Here is a link to the main NHTSA website, which covers everything they do.

• Here’s a link to where you can enter your vehicle’s VIN to see if it has ever been involved in a recall.

• Here is the link if you ever want to file a vehicle safety complaint.

Did you miss last week’s issue of RV Travel? You can read it here.

This newsletter is copyright © 2020 by RVtravel.com.