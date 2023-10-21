Fact or Fiction? Deep-cycle lead acid batteries are designed to be discharged until almost empty (ANSWER)

Fiction

While one of the major advantages of lithium batteries is that they can be discharged to near empty, many say completely empty (0% SOC – State of Charge), this is not true regarding lead acid batteries. Discharging a deep-cycle lead acid battery below half its rated capacity (50% SOC) will damage the battery, reducing its storage capacity and shortening its life span. No lead acid battery is designed to be repeatedly discharged until almost empty.

Battery experts recommend never discharging a lead acid battery below 50% SOC.

Let’s look at what they have to say:

Electricity expert Mike Sokol had this to say when writing for RVtravel.com:

“Finally, on that power question, note that modern lithium batteries can be discharged down to 0% of capacity (flat-lined) without damage, so 100-amp-hrs of lithium battery is good for around 1,2000 watt-hrs of power. That’s because 100 amps x 12 volts x 1 (full discharge) = 1,200 watt-hrs. However, a standard flooded-cell battery should only be discharged down to the 50% level or you’ll kill it rather quickly.”

The experts at Battle Born Batteries have this to say:

“What Damages Lead-Acid Batteries?

Unfortunately, many things can cause lead-acid battery damage. Because these batteries run on chemical reactions, when conditions are not right for the reaction to occur, the batteries can become permanently damaged.

For example, discharging lead-acid batteries below 50% charge will increase a chemical reaction called sulfation and damage the battery. Because of this, the battery really should never put out more than half of its rated capacity, or life will be reduced.”

Battery Zone website offers this advice:

“BATTERY TIP 4 – Never fully discharge a deep cycle lead acid battery!

The deeper you discharge the battery the more it will reduce the battery’s total cycle life. We recommend discharging a battery to no lower than 50% DOD [depth of discharge], with a maximum of 80%. If you discharge the battery to 50% of its capacity instead of 100%, the battery will produce an extra 40% more amperes over the life of the battery.”

How to know the SOC (state of charge) of a lead acid battery

The chart below can be used to determine the SOC (state of charge) for your lead acid battery. With the use of a volt-ohm meter connected to your house batteries, you will know it is time for a recharge as the voltage drops to near 12.06 volts.

Hopefully, this installment of Fact or Fiction reinforces the importance of never discharging a lead acid battery below 50% SOC (State of Charge), let alone to “almost empty”. As lead acid deep-cycle batteries aren’t cheap, I am sure everyone wants to maximize the life of their house batteries.

Test your knowledge some more with these previous Fact or Fiction questions:

##RVT1127