RV Daily Tips. Thursday, December 3, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1485

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please click here to visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“Many of life’s failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.” ―Thomas A. Edison

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Roof Over Your Head Day (and be thankful for that!)

On this day in history: 1910 – Modern neon lighting is first demonstrated by Georges Claude at the Paris Motor Show.

Tip of the Day

Should you grease up the hitch ball?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

A new hitch ball is often bright, shiny and chromed. But many RVers have been much dismayed, on lifting the hitch coupler off the new ball after the first use, that the chrome is scratched and scarred. What happened? Metal-to-metal contact can scrape off that shiny chrome and things are never the same. So should you grease up the hitch ball to preserve the shiny chrome? Find out here.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 inTech RV Terra Oasis. As he reports, “This might be one of the better new trailers I’ve seen on the market in a while… and I have seen a lot of trailers. While it’s certainly not inexpensive, it seems to be a decent value for all the thought and components that have gone into its design.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Safari Condo Alto R1713 Travel Trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Standard time today, December 3, 2020. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

LAST WEEK, THREE READERS RESPONDED and each claimed a $25 Amazon gift certificate. Congratulations to Dave A. of Pasadena, Maryland, Terri C. of Enfield, Connecticut, and Blaise B. of Marinette, Wisconsin.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

RV industry executive talks about lack of campgrounds

In this video from RV PRO Magazine with the Vice-President of Marketing and Communications for the RV Industry Association (RVIA), James Ashurst discusses ways the organization is working with the federal government. If you are interested in the workings of the RV industry, here’s an overview of what’s going on from the RVIA’s head PR man. Watch the video.

Yesterday’s featured article: Forget insect spray! Just paint yourself with stripes!

Reader poll

Have you purchased more or fewer clothes than normal since the pandemic began?

Think about it for a moment, then tell us here.

Quick Tip

Help ensure your trailer doesn’t get stolen

This was posted on our Facebook Group RV Advice . We thought it was worth passing along. Mike B. wrote: “Take steps to secure your parked camping trailer against theft. Mine was stolen from a supposedly secure parking place. Many others have also been taken this year. Typical hitch locks are almost useless. YouTube videos show them being cut or broken off in less than two minutes. Pin locks are even easier to defeat. I strongly recommend investing in wheel locks that resemble Denver Boots. I hope you do not lose your camper like I did. It has been a heartbreaking experience.” We’re sorry to hear that, Mike, but thank you for sharing your story and the good advice.

Website of the day

Camp California

Everything you need to know about camping in beautiful California. Search campgrounds, destinations and activities.

Tape it to the limit…

Rather than an adhesive, this type of tape fuses to itself. It makes a totally waterproof seal that can be used to repair the insulation on electrical wiring in the field. It has all kinds of other emergency uses advertised, such as a quick fix for a leaking radiator hose, so it certainly deserves a place in your RV toolbox since it’s a multi-tasking piece of equipment that could save your bacon. Learn more or order.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 60 percent travel with three pairs of shoes or less on their RV travels

• 39 percent brush their teeth just once a day

• If given the choice between pie, cake or ice cream for dessert, 50 percent would choose ice cream.

Recent poll: Have you lived in an RV full-time for the last 12 months?

Trivia

Want to drink hippo milk? If you did, at first glance you might think you were drinking Pepto Bismol. Hippo milk is bright pink! When milking a hippo (not that that happens too often…), two unique acids, one reddish in color and the other bright orange, get combined with the milk making it bright pink.

*How many employees does Facebook have?

A.) 14,927

B.) 52,534

C.) 108,117

We told you yesterday.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Porterhouse ‘Porter’, our 1.5-year-old Olde English Bulldogge. He loves to accompany us on our RV trips and has his own camping routine. Pre-trip packing: must have a good bone for the drive days. Then upon arrival at our destination, the first item of business is to take a quick walk around the campsite in search of the best grass, streams or rivers, and shade. It’s always nice to meet a friend or two also. Of course, a good dirt pile is a must! Nothing like burying that bone over and over again just to dig it up before we hit the road again. Photo was taken during our stay in the White Mountains of New Hampshire – summer 2020.” —Kevin & Vanessa Harwood

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

A toaster fit for an RV!

Want to keep a toaster in your RV but don’t have the space for it? This slim, compact toaster is made for RVs – it hardly takes up any space! The slots for your toast are normal width, and can even reheat and defrost foods too! It’s easy to use, and the reviews are stellar! Learn more or order one for your RV here. Happy toasting!

Leave here with a laugh

“The car won’t start!” A wife says to her husband. “I think there’s water in the carburetor!” “How do you know?” says the husband. “You don’t even know what the carburetor is…” “I am telling you,” repeated the wife, “I’m sure there’s water in the carburetor!” “We’ll see about that,” mocked the husband. “I’ll take a look at it. Where’d you park it?” “In the swimming pool.”

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com