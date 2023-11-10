Everything to know before becoming a Florida RV snowbird

It’s that time of year again! RVers begin packing up and making the yearly migration south in search of the perfect weather to spend the winter season. Florida remains the most popular winter snowbird location. While it may sound dreamy to ditch shoveling snow this year, there are a few important things to know if you will be RVing in Florida this winter.

Getting Florida camping reservations is not for the faint of heart

Many RVers expect that making Florida winter reservations is similar to camping in other U.S. locations. During the Florida winter season, this couldn’t be further from the truth! Florida is like the Disneyland of winter RVing. It is extremely popular and crowded. A mix of U.S. and Canadian travelers combine with those who live in RVs full-time to become the hotspot that everyone wants to be in. This makes reservations hard to come by and changes in plans almost impossible.

This is our seventh winter as a RV snowbirds in Florida, and I can honestly tell you that every winter has gotten tougher to get campground reservations. So why do we do it? The weather is fantastic! While we have wintered on the West Coast, we found it much colder overall than in Florida. Even the weather in South Texas has been very dicey the last couple of winters. Florida is the safest bet for a warm winter in the sun.

Purchasing a seasonal campsite versus floating around the state

Many snowbirds skip the nonsense of fighting for campsites altogether by purchasing a seasonal or even an annual campsite. This allows them to remain in one campground and not need to worry about where they will find a spot. While this is the most expensive option, it may be your best choice if you would like to just park it and enjoy the sunshine and good times!

If you do desire to get a seasonal or annual campsite in Florida, this type of snowbird accommodation can still be hard to come by. The demand for long-term camping during the winter in Florida more than exceeds the supply. Many campgrounds are booked a year or more in advance. Always call as soon as possible to try to secure an annual or seasonal campsite.

If you are having a tough time finding a place to park it for the winter, look at more rural locations. While this may not be the most ideal for those looking to stay where the action is with loads of activities, rural locations are overall less desirable and may have seasonal campsite openings. As an added benefit, rural campgrounds are also usually much cheaper. You can enjoy the nice weather just about anywhere in Florida (North Florida and the Panhandle can be chilly) and try again for your most desired location next year.

Tips for finding campsites in Florida

Not into sitting in one place all winter? As a full-time RVer, I start to lose my mind after being in one place too long. After 2-3 weeks, I get the itch to move on and see something else. So we float around Florida between membership campgrounds and state park camping. This allows us to save money on camping while also enjoying nature and new areas.

The biggest tip to finding campsites throughout the state is to book them as early as the campground allows. Find out when the reservation window opens and book it at that exact time. For example, state park reservations are available 11 months in advance (for Florida residents, 10 months for non-residents) at 8:00 in the morning Eastern Standard Time. You need to be logged in and ready to hit reserve at exactly 8:00 to grab a spot.

Privately owned campgrounds and membership campgrounds have different rules regarding how far in advance you can reserve. Always make sure to call ahead and reserve as soon as you can. This will give you the best chance of getting a spot.

What if your reservation plans change?

I don’t know about you, but I don’t always have a plan for where I will be a year in advance. Or even if I do have a plan, things often change. What happens when you need to make changes or plans fall apart?

Here are some lesser-known places to find campsites in Florida:

County Parks: These locations usually have a shorter reservation window and may not be as popular. Here’s These locations usually have a shorter reservation window and may not be as popular. Here’s a great book for camping in county parks

City Parks: These locations aren’t well known, and with a little research, you can find some gems. These locations aren’t well known, and with a little research, you can find some gems. Here’s more info on a book about camping in city and town parks.

Fairgrounds: Many fairgrounds offer camping, and they are rarely full.

Hipcamp: Privately owned land that accepts campers.

Campspot: App to search for open campsites in your area.

WMDs: While most people don’t consider Florida as a boondocking location, there are boondocking locations located on Water Management District land and within Ocala National Forest.

In a pinch: Places to stay short-term

Have a gap in your reservations or need a place to park your RV temporarily until you find a better spot? Most casinos offer RV parking. Be sure to check the location to make sure. Additional overnight locations are available at select Walmart, Cracker Barrel, and Cabela’s stores.

When parking lot camping, always verify that it is okay to stay at that specific store location. It’s usually helpful to verify with the store manager to avoid any issues. Parking lot camping etiquette includes parking all the way in the farthest area of the parking lot and not setting up the area like you are moving in. It’s a temporary overnight stop and not a place to bring out the rugs, plants, yard art, or other campsite items. It’s also customary to purchase items from the business during your stay as a way of saying thanks.

Being a winter snowbird in Florida can be a blast. With a little planning ahead, patience, and flexibility, you can not only find a place to stay in your RV even last-minute, but you can enjoy the process. While spending the winter in Florida takes more effort than wintering in other Southern locations, it is worth it for the amazing weather.

We would love to hear about your experiences! Have you ever RVed during the winter in Florida? Do you prefer to stay in one campsite all winter? Or float around and see many new places? Leave a comment and let us know!

##RVT1130