3-wheel RV trike: Odd and innovative tiny camper

By Cheri Sicard

This video from George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces (available on the Dabl Network), shows one of the most unique RVs you’ll ever see—a 3-wheel RV.

While the RV trike might look like it came from the factory this way, the reality is its creator fashioned it by joining two separate vehicles. He did a great job, as the aesthetics make the transitions seamless.

The interior is small but stylish and open. In essentially the space of a double bed, there is room for a bed, a TV, and a number of storage cabinets. Windows surround the space, but are adorned with cute little curtains that can close for privacy.

A surprise awaits when you open up the back. A small kitchen slides out from the back bumper including a small stove and sink and food storage space.

For something that can be considered a novelty RV, the workmanship on this 3-wheel electric trike RV is impressive. Built on a scooter chassis, this may be a novelty, but it’s a haute novelty with solid craftsmanship and attention to detail.

According to the video, the Guinness Book of World Records is considering if this is the world’s smallest camper van. Judging from some of the odd RVs we have covered in this video column over the last year, I would have to say no it is not. However, it is definitely one of the most creative.

(Thanks to longtime RVtravel.com reader and contributor Greg Illes for calling this to our attention.)

