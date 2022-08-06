Friday, August 5, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeTravel
Travel

One of America’s best road trips: Drive the beautiful Great River Road

By Gail Marsh
0
A map showing the entire Great River Road route

Three thousand miles. Ten states. Amazing cultures and rich history. That’s saying quite a lot. And yet an RV trip along the Great River Road is all that and so much more!

So much to see and do

You may choose to start your adventure at the headwaters in Minnesota’s Lake Itasca State Park, where the Mississippi River begins. Or perhaps you’ll decide to begin at the end in New Orleans and work your way upstream. If you can’t find the time to travel the entire 3,000 miles all in one trip, even a short excursion will inspire you. You’ll learn about riverboats, early explorers, and how the Mississippi River still continues to impact our nation today.

The Mississippi Queen boat
Photo credit: experiencemississippiriver.com

Old Man River

As a child, growing up in Iowa (the heart of “flyover country”), the Mississippi River enthralled me. A family day trip to see the Mighty Mississippi vividly remains in my mind. Now living near St. Louis, I frequently see “Old Man River” and get excited about taking an extended trip all along his famous shores.

Photo credit: experiencemississippiriver.com

Trip planner

You can probably imagine my excitement when I discovered the Great River Road travel itineraries on this site. What I appreciate about the information presented by the folks at The Great River Road is that they provide sample itineraries. Short on time? They have a 14-day “speed trip” planner. Love music? Take a musical tour along the river. Are you a foodie? Don’t miss the iconic restaurants found along the River Road. Like birding? Golf? Wineries? The Great River Road has it all!

Need an excuse?

Guess what? September is “Drive the Great River Road Month.” Need I say more? Maybe I’ll see you somewhere along the way.

Other Midwest adventures

##RVT1064

Previous articleGame-changing RV power is here with the Mastervolt Power Package
Next articleRVelectricity: Is towing a camper trailer with an EV truck practical?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.