If you were in charge, would you cancel the FMCA rally or go on?

FMCA, the largest nonprofit RV club, has decided to go ahead with its planned international rally March 26-29 in Tucson, Arizona, despite the coronavirus threat.

The day FMCA announced that “the show must go on,” the CDC (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), issued a warning encouraging Americans 60 and older to avoid crowds. The average of an FMCA member is about 70. Approximately 4,000 FMCA members are expected for the rally.

If you were in charge of the rally, would you cancel the event, postpone it or go on with it as scheduled?

To learn more about the rally, and FMCA’s decision to go on with it and not postpone or cancel, click here.