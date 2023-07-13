FMCA RV club drastically cuts membership fee more than half

By Chuck Woodbury

The Family Motor Coach Association, commonly known as FMCA, has drastically reduced the cost of a new membership. The normal fee is $60 for the first year and then $50 per year thereafter. But through the end of July, the club is offering a one-year, no strings attached membership for $24, a $36 savings, as part of its a “60th Birthday Celebration.” The deal is for new members only.

I joined FMCA half my life ago, when I was just getting started RVing and was far younger than most members, probably in their mid-60s then. At the time it was the second largest club behind Good Sam. I have been a member off and on (mostly on) ever since. I am now a commercial member, which benefits me both as an individual and a business.

Until a few years ago, FMCA was for motorhome owners only. It’s now open to all RVers, no matter what type of RV. To my knowledge, it is still the second largest RV club behind Good Sam. But Good Sam is really not a club anymore, ever since Marcus Lemonis and his Camping World took over. Lemonis once called the club a “marketing tool” for Camping World and his other enterprises, and he has treated it that way ever since.

FMCA is still a non-profit organization. Its loyal members are mostly in their 60s and 70s, although the club is trying to lower that a bit. FMCA’s focus lately has been increasing member benefits, which you can see here. Many members consider the club’s monthly magazine worth the price of joining.

The club still holds national (U.S. and Canada) and regional rallies. It’s semi-annual International Convention and Expo is coming August 23-26, in Gillette, Wyoming.

To join the club for $24, you must use this link. Otherwise, you’ll pay the regular rate. And, for the record, RVtravel.com receives no compensation or benefits from the club for publicizing this offer.

If you have ever considered joining FMCA, now would be the time.

##RVT1113b