For $500, this RV is yours!

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

I found this for sale online for $500. You could probably get it for less. It may or may not run. Its description included: “Can be towed by you to your location. Ran and drove to the spot it is currently parked.”

If this looks familiar, it’s because there are thousands of other old and worn ones just like it parked along city streets, in parking lots and in homeless camps across America. Some are parked permanently in ghetto-like RV parks where the rent is a couple hundred dollars a month, maybe even less.

Driving last week along I-5 from central California to Seattle, I saw dozens of RVs like this parked in such places, with others in the middle of vacant lots and on neglected farmlands.

It’s easy, I think, to look at this RV, turn up your nose, and say, “What a piece of junk. I wouldn’t be caught dead in something like that!”

But think about that for a moment. If you were homeless or almost homeless, and living on the street or in a tent in a homeless camp were your options for housing, buying or renting (for, say, $50 a week) something like this might be a godsend — a roof over your head, a bed, and a door to lock to keep outsiders away.

I feel sorry for people who live in RVs like this. But I wonder if things went terribly wrong for me, and I lost my income, would I feel differently? I bet I would. I don’t know anyone who lives in an RV like this, or I would ask for their thoughts. And, frankly, I don’t think there are even a handful of RVtravel.com readers who live in junker RVs like this. If any of those few people should read this, I hope they will leave a comment to explain why they live in such a way, and how that came to be.