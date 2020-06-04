Some Keystone trailers recalled for stovetop fire hazard

If the cooktop burner flames invert, there is an increased risk of a fire and injury.

Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the interior range cooktop with the furnace running, installing a plywood panel to seal it as necessary, free of charge. This recall is expected to begin July 17, 2020. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 20-377.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

