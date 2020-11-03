Forest River recalls 9,261 trailers: Bad wiring insulation could cause fire

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling 9,261 model year 2019-2021 Cherokee travel trailers. The shore cord inlet wiring insulation may not have been sufficiently stripped back, causing a poor connection with the set screw.

A poor electrical connection can increase the risk of a fire.

Remedy

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will remove the inlet, and rewire or replace the inlet completely if necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 2, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-260-499-2100. Forest River’s number for this recall is 17D-1201.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

