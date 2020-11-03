RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, November 3, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1463

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please click here to visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“You can appreciate the flowers in someone else’s garden while still watering your own.” —Jennae Cecelia

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Sandwich Day!

On this day in history: 1911 – Chevrolet officially enters the automobile market in competition with the Ford Model T.

Tip of the Day

An easy fix to stop towed vehicle rattle

By Greg Illes

There are a lot of anti-rattle devices on the market, all aimed at limiting or removing the “clunk” from the loose-fitting tow hardware and stopping that towed vehicle rattle. Anybody who has towed anything recognizes that annoying clank-whack-thunk when you stop, start, go around a turn, back up, etc.

Unfortunately, it’s not only annoying, it can actually cause towing problems. The loose linkage can cause erratic auxiliary braking behavior, trailer wander, and toad wander, not to mention additional wear on components from all the slapping around. Continue reading.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the AVIA by nuCamp RV. As he reports, “Not only is this trailer really, really feature-rich, but it’s also beautifully stylish in a very European way.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Glacier Ice House A164TH? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?



If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a couple of photos for comparison), then email us at rvcontests@gmail.com by 9 p.m. Pacific Standard time today, Nov. 2, 2020. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon.com gift certificate. Include your mailing address and a phone number (in case there is a prize delivery issue).

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). So please be sure to check if it’s yours. Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

The clash of tribes: RVers vs. hardcore outdoors people

RVs have always come in all shapes and sizes, in styles from bare-bones to luxuriant, and more and more “hardcore” outdoors people are using them as mobile base camps from which to launch their adventures. As van life and overlanding surge, serving an overlapping consumer has brought the paper-thin line between outdoor and RV industries into increasingly similar territory. Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Desperate RVer with lemon RV gets rescued by TV consumer reporter

Reader poll

If the speed limit is 60, how fast will you typically go when driving/towing your RV?

Step on the gas and tell us here.

Quick Tip

Another way to store spray cans

“We all have many aerosol cans we use for maintenance and cleaning, etc. I have found the best way to carry them in my motorhome basement is in a plastic ammo can. They are inexpensive and available in many big box stores. They stay in one place, are easy to access, and with the lid closed and latched nothing can leak or spray if something falls on them.” —Thanks to Mark Anderson

Website of the day

The 10 coolest Airstream hotels

We don’t even have time to write this description, we’re running out the door to check into one of these totally adorable hotels featuring Airstreams. See ya there!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 14 percent say all their spendable income comes from current employment

• 15 percent do not own a “stick-and-brick home.” Their RV is their home!

• 29 percent bring a portable generator along with them on their RV travels

Recent poll: Will you do more holiday shopping online this year than last year?

Trivia

When it rains, it pours (well, sometimes…). Did you know that raindrops fall at about 20 mph? Good thing they’re not any heavier than they already are!

*What is a group of porcupines called? We told you yesterday and it’s pretty dang adorable.

Don’t let winter keep you in the dark!

This 6-pack of tiny, battery-powered LED “Button Lamps” is just what you need for your RV’s closets and storage spaces. The tiny lamp is ultra-bright and has all the power of a normal-sized lamp. Backed with a strong adhesive, these little lamps will stick to any surface. They’re waterproof and good to have in case of an emergency. Learn more or order.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Camping trip to one of our wonderful Alabama COE campgrounds in December of 2018. Jack and Daisy took each other for a walk while we explored the closed loops of the park. Jack, 14 at that time, is almost completely blind and deaf but still enjoys camping. Connecting their leashes works well when it is safe to do so, since Jack wants to stop and smell a lot and Daisy prefers to run ahead. They seem to compromise with one another when hooked together.” —Deanna Church

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

A young boy was eating a hot dog with his father when he accidentally squirted the ketchup straight into his eye. “Dad, it burns!” he yelled as he rubbed his eyes. The father responded, “That’s Heinz sight for you….”

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com