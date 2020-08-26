RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, August 26, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1414

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please click here to visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.” ― Mother Teresa

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Dog Day!

On this day in history: 1791 – John Fitch is granted a United States patent for the steamboat.

Tip of the Day

Avoid major damage – Inspect all exterior seams regularly

With Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

Every seam on your RV, and anywhere the manufacturer cut a hole in your RV, has the potential for water damage. To protect your investment, and your wallet, take time to thoroughly inspect all of these seams and sealants.

The outside of your RV might look okay, but the internal damage caused by water over a long period of time can result in the entire roof, floor or wall rotting away without you knowing it. You should inspect the seams and sealants at least twice a year, and make sure you use the proper sealant for the type of material you are repairing.

ONLINE TRAINING COURSES BY MARK POLK

• RV Care & Maintenance E-book Course

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Why would you want a composting toilet?

Frequent boondocker Greg Illes answers that question after using a composting toilet off and on for three years. He describes the pros and (a few) cons of composting toilets, how they work, and what’s involved in making them work. For avid boondockers who always seek greater freedom in both water and waste management, composting might be worth a look. Learn more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Why vultures poop on their legs (and more)

Reader poll

Do you have a portable propane campfire pit?

Light it, roast a marshmallow, then vote in our poll here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

NEW FACEBOOK GROUPS: RVing Route 66 • California RV Travel

Quick Tip

Don’t forget to check RV’s fluids before you leave

Bill Larsen weighs in on pre-pullout checklists: “Before every run, whether an RV or towable, do we always check our fluids? We all know to check tires, lights, and brakes, but do we look under the hood? It’s easy to lose that habit and replace it with watching lights and messages from the amazing array of monitoring equipment. For the little time it takes to look at the tanks and pulling the dipstick, we might avoid unscheduled camping on the shoulder or in a dealer’s repair yard.” Thanks, Bill!

Website of the day

Women’s RV Forum

This one is for the ladies! Chat with other women RVers in this handy forum about RVing with pets, RV recipes, plan get-togethers, start a book club and discuss recent crafts or DIY projects.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Are you really washing your dishes correctly?

• Reader letter: Days of RVing without reservations are gone.

• OK to use cruise control while towing?

#929-1

Trivia

There are more than 2000 varieties of cheese available worldwide; mozzarella is the most consumed.

*If you could fuel a car with the same amount of fuel from an airplane, how far could you go? We told you yesterday.

Stay organized like Mike!

Here’s a tip from Mike Sokol: “After one more frustrating dive to the bottom of my ‘battery drawer’ looking for a few AAAs to power my latest gadget, I’ve decided to get organized. This holder should keep you stocked with enough batteries for an entire camping season, and even includes a nice tester to find the dead ones. Also, you all know not to just throw used (or new) 9-volt batteries in a drawer where they can make contact with metal objects and catch on fire, right? Here’s what I’m ordering to keep it all under control.”

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“I recently canceled our annual camping trip with long-time friends after my husband discovered a bird nest in the tongue of our 5th wheel. He refused to remove the nest saying it would “kill” him if those babies died!! Softie for sure!! Anyway, here is a photo of our two wonderful labs, Bailey (black) and Dutch (yellow). Dutch was one of eight puppies born to Bailey 4 years ago. They are soooo connected! This is Dutch’s normal position, snuggling onto Bailey’s rump. She absolutely doesn’t mind!! We are not complete without our dogs and they LOVE to go camping with us!” — Nancy Michaels, North Platte, NE

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com