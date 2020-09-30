Forest River recalls some motorhomes on Daimler Trucks chassis

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Coachmen Sportscoach and Forest River Legacy and 2018-2021 Berkshire motorhomes built on a Daimler Trucks (DTNA) chassis. The tire valve stem extension for the inner wheel may come in contact with the outer wheel rim opening and become damaged.

Extensive damage to the valve stem extension may result in a loss of tire pressure of the inner wheel, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy

Forest River will notify owners, and DTNA will make repairs as necessary. The remedy for this recall is still under development. The recall is expected to begin October 28, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-800-547-0712 or DTNA customer service at 1-800-547-0712. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1228. DTNA’s number for this recall is FL-861.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

