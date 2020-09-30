RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, September 30, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1439

Today’s thought

“It is important from time to time to slow down, to go away by yourself, and simply be.” —Eileen Caddy

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chewing Gum Day! Scroll down to today’s trivia section to read an interesting fact about gum.

On this day in history: 1939 – NBC broadcasts the first televised American football game.

Stay warm when camping in cold weather

By Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

To help supplement heat from the RV furnace, we take a couple small thermostatically controlled electric heaters with us. Make sure you purchase heaters that pose no threat of a fire, and that will turn off automatically if they accidentally tip over. These small heaters work great and help save on LP gas when you are plugged into a 120-volt electrical source, or using a generator.

Caution: Never use the range top burners, the oven, or a portable fuel fired heater (propane, kerosene) inside the RV for heat. Carbon monoxide gas is colorless, tasteless, invisible and deadly. Any source of heat not vented outside is extremely dangerous and should never be used in an RV.

ONLINE TRAINING COURSES BY MARK POLK

• Motorhome RV Orientation®

• Travel Trailer & 5th Wheel RV Orientation®

Need a step up when hitching up your fifth wheel?

Full-time RVer Deanna Tolliver writes: “As a vertically challenged person (i.e., short), and the owner of a fifth wheel, it’s difficult for me to reach over the bed of the truck to either hitch up or unhitch. I’ve carried a step stool and I’ve also had small side steps attached to the side of the truck. But I’ve found another, better option: the HitchMate TireStep, by Heininger.” Learn more.

Quick Tip

Towing a trailer on icy roads

If you are towing a trailer on icy roads, go slowly, especially downhill. Use the lower gears. You may be able to gain additional traction for the tow vehicle by moderately releasing the tension of the load equalizing hitch. Always readjust the hitch after the icy road condition has passed because vehicle stability may be affected during normal driving conditions. From California DMV

The most beautiful golf courses in the U.S.

This one is for the golfers out there. If you’re not already a golfer, you may become one after you see this list of beautiful courses. Wow!

Trivia

Having trouble concentrating? Try chewing gum. A study in the British Journal of Psychology found that the subjects who chewed gum while taking part in a memory challenge were able to stay more focused for longer periods of time than those who did not chew gum.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Sadie, our adventure pup! She loves looking out the window at other RVs and watching people set up. Because you never know, they might have a friend to play with…” —Debbie Jantz

3-in-1 NOAA radio, flashlight and charger must-have for RVers

This emergency hand-crank radio is a necessity for RVers. Keep it somewhere safe, you never know when it will come in handy. The 3-in-1 radio is also a bright LED flashlight and a smartphone charger. The radio can be charged via solar charging, hand cranking or a USB plug. You’ll want to buy one here.

Leave here with a laugh

Over the last few years, people have been posting videos of their pets’ reactions when their owners disappear behind a blanket. Here’s a hilarious compilation of the best animal reactions. Click to play.

