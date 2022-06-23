Full-Time RVer Newsletter #32, June 22, 2022

Volume 2. Issue 32

Welcome to the Full-Time RVer Newsletter, published every other Wednesday (sorry we’re late this week) by RVtravel.com. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and full-time RV living tips from the pros, travel advice, and anything else of interest to full-timers or those who aspire to be. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Please consider signing up for other newsletters from RVtravel.com. Easy unsubscribe if you don’t like what you see.

This newsletter is sponsored by our friends at Wholesale Warranties

Quote of the day

“Youth is happy because it has the capacity to see beauty. Anyone who keeps the ability to see beauty never grows old.” ―Franz Kafka

An ode to weekend campers—the “weekend warriors”

This story ran last summer, but we think re-running it now is a perfect reminder to welcome those (perhaps seemingly annoying) “weekend warriors.” Nanci Dixon writes…

“Welcome the weekend warriors, those RVers and other campers who swarm our campgrounds on Saturdays and Sundays! I remember the excitement and the unmitigated joy that we had as weekend warriors. Sometimes if we were really lucky we could even squeeze in a Sunday night. I would spend all week happily getting ready for our mini trip – packing, loading the RV, starting the fridge, planning the meals…

We talk a lot about the negatives of the weekend warrior invasion in this newsletter, particularly in my Campground Crowding column: the noise, kids running all over, the campfire smoke, disrespect for the sites, overabundance of trash and most irritating of all, the total disruption of OUR peace. It helps to remember the joy and excitement we had as the campground crowds and the noise increases.”

Continue reading

Did you miss last weekend’s RV Travel Newsletters?

If so, here is some of what you missed…

Features

Some of these articles are from past issues of RVtravel.com and have been updated for this newsletter.

Campground etiquette: PLEASE turn off that noisy generator!

By Nanci Dixon

As a campground host, after having camped next to three different campers this week who left their noisy generators running ALL day long and had to be told to turn them off at the quiet, no generator hours, I am hoping that these folks are all newbies and just don’t understand the etiquette of keeping the noise and the gas fumes to a minimum. As more and more people are camping and electric sites are harder to get, I have noticed a significant uptick in generator use. Read more.

Not wearing gloves while dumping? Big mistake!

In this day of fastidiousness and the injection of antibacterial chemicals in nearly every product, there’s a strange movement out there: Dumping holding tanks with your bare hands. A survey at RVtravel.com revealed that nearly one-third of our readers never or seldom use gloves. Our opinion: big mistake. Learn why.

What to do if you lose your pet. Everything you need to know

Every year approximately 10 million pets are lost or stolen in the United States. That is a startling statistic! What should an RVing pet owner do if their pet goes missing? What steps should be taken if you are traveling in your RV when your pet gets lost? Good questions! Here are some answers.

Reader poll

Quick tip

Buy a good folding chair

You’ll be using them a ton around the campfire so get ones that are comfortable. Always get an extra chair or two. This serves two purposes. Makes a great backup if one gets broken and also, you can set out an extra chair to encourage new campground neighbors to stop and sit for a bit. –”From RV Living Full Time: 100+ Amazing Tips, Secrets, Hacks & Resources to Motorhome Living.” Available on Amazon.com.

Make sure you read today’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter. It’s a good one!

Got enough battery to power that inverter?

If you’re considering adding an inverter to your rig, or already have one, it’s important to keep in mind the battery power you have available. Nothing can ruin a spot of boondocking quicker than killing off your “house” batteries. Replacing deep-cycle batteries is an expensive proposition, and a bit of quick math can help you prevent the problem. Read more.

A praying GPS, a marinated possum, a few bad omens… and a wonderful story

By James Swickard

It was a day most any RVer who is worth his salt would recognize. Six hours on the road, assuming the word “road” is accepted as valid terminology for lanes, rutted trails and cow paths. We had reached the ends of our proverbial ropes, maybe even at the end of the earth as we know it. Our patience was worn to the quick and we were desperately in need of a campsite for the night. This day had started to go bad early on, apparently preparing to punish us for ALL of our past sins, with what appeared to be a simple construction detour. … Yes, this is a wonderful and very funny story. Y’all oughta read it here (and y’all will shorely end up with a Southern drawl).

Your assignment

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Your life is not a dress rehearsal, it is the real show. Do not wait to learn everything about the lifestyle or own the nicest RV. RVers will help you up the learning curve. Your first RV can always be changed as you grow in your adventure.

“Just take the leap from sticks and bricks house before health issues become a factor. What’s the worst that can happen? RVing does not work out for you and you return to your prior world. I highly recommend an Escapees/Xscaper membership, which will provide you with an instant support network. My wife and I are on our 18th year of full-timing … absolutely no regrets.” —George Ruelens

Featured recipe

Easy Sausage and Peppers

by Ann Lombardi from Vestal, NY

We loved the combination of sausage in this easy sausage and peppers recipe. The sweet, mild, and hot Italian sausage all add different layers to the dish. Peppers and onions cook down with the sausage and absorb all the flavors. Don’t worry about not adding liquid while this simmers. There is plenty of oil and natural juices from the sausage. We served ours on a hoagie roll and really enjoyed the sandwich. This would be great for a large party (or even game day). Just put out a bowl of sausage and peppers and everyone can make their own sandwiches or enjoy the sausage and peppers alone.

Click here for the recipe

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.