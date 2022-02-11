Friday, February 11, 2022

Just for fun

The funniest camping commercials of all time

By Emily Woodbury
If you need a good laugh, play the video below to watch the funniest camping commercials of all time. Not only are they funny, but they’re from all around the world, so it’s neat to see how other countries camp. Not all of them are about RVing, but you’ll still be able to relate. Trust us.

We tried to pick a favorite but they’re all pretty funny. We might like the last one the best, though, for the Black Box Comedy Festival. We said, “Oh, dear!” out loud. Too funny!

Heat up your coffee (or beverage of choice) and press play below. You’ll enjoy it.

 

