Friday, February 11, 2022

Tiffin recalls some motorhomes: Awnings may detach

By RV Travel
Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Allegro Red motorhomes. The patio awning may have been improperly installed, allowing it to detach. An awning that detaches while the vehicle is in motion can increase the risk of a crash or injury. Tiffin did not announce how many RVs are involved in the recall.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect and secure the awning, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 1, 2022. Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-0261. Tiffin’s number for this recall is TIF-121.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

