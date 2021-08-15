Good News: Things to smile about this week, August 15, 2021

By Nanci Dixon

In the midst of an abundance of bad news, Good News stories still bubble to the surface.

We find ourselves posting bad, sad or frustrating news in our Sunday newsletter. We want to make sure you come here and smile too. That’s why we have introduced our “Good News” column.

From our readers

A big “Thank you” goes out Sarah H who sent us this nice email this week: “Not a complaint… Just want you to know that the ‘Good News’ is my favorite topic every Sunday! Please keep it!”

Reader Donald F sent this after we ran a picture of his dog Marley this week: “I just had heart surgery yesterday and to see my Marley as Pet of the Day, made my day.”

Thanks Don. Best wishes on your speedy recovery. We’re sure Marley will take very good care of you.

“Convert bad news to good news.” —Bill Gates

Tiny homes for the homeless:

LA is experimenting with installing “micro” homes on abandoned or leftover sites to provide a place for the homeless to move off the streets. Two tiny home villages have been installed by Lehrer Architects. The firm believes in no “throw away spaces.” It has created vibrant villages that can provide housing for hundreds of the formerly homeless.

With all of the villages under construction they will have enough to house all of the people currently living on the street. LA County alone has more than 66,000 homeless. The tiny houses are temporary for four to six months and considered a bridge to permanent housing.

Each unit is 64 sq. ft., has air conditioning, heat, two beds, desk and electric outlets. Couples can stay together, and all residents have access to social services.

While there are no private bathrooms, community shared bathrooms, laundry room, dining area, playground and secure storage are available.

This is absolutely amazing!

Must be muskrat love…

Not for the Arachnophobic!

