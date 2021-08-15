Saturday, August 14, 2021
Saturday, August 14, 2021
Good News: Things to smile about this week, August 15, 2021

By Nanci Dixon
Metal Sunflowers

By Nanci Dixon
In the midst of an abundance of bad news, Good News stories still bubble to the surface.

We find ourselves  posting bad, sad or frustrating news in our Sunday newsletter. We want to make sure you come here and smile too. That’s why we have introduced our “Good News” column.

From our readers

A big “Thank you” goes out Sarah H who sent us this nice email this week: “Not a complaint… Just want you to know that the ‘Good News’ is my favorite topic every Sunday! Please keep it!”

Reader Donald F sent this after we ran a picture of his dog Marley this week: “I just had heart surgery yesterday and to see my Marley as Pet of the Day, made my day.”

“Marley. Never knew how much joy a pet could bring in my life. She is absolutely amazing.” —Donald Fleming

Thanks Don. Best wishes on your speedy recovery. We’re sure Marley will take very good care of you.

“Convert bad news to good news.” —Bill Gates

Tiny homes for the homeless:

Photo Credit Lehrer Architects

LA is experimenting with installing “micro” homes on abandoned or leftover sites to provide a place for the homeless to move off the streets. Two tiny home villages have been installed by Lehrer Architects. The firm believes in no “throw away spaces.” It has created vibrant villages that can provide housing for hundreds of the formerly homeless.

With all of the villages under construction they will have enough to house all of the people currently living on the street. LA County alone has more than 66,000 homeless. The tiny houses are temporary for four to six months and considered a bridge to permanent housing.

Each unit is 64 sq. ft., has air conditioning, heat, two beds, desk and electric outlets. Couples can stay together, and all residents have access to social services.

Photo Credit Lehrer Architects

While there are no private bathrooms, community shared bathrooms, laundry room, dining area, playground and secure storage are available.

Photo Credit Lehrer Architects

This is absolutely amazing!

Some people just have an amazing talent from Damnthatsinteresting

Here comes the ring bearer from aww

Stable horse and his cat companion from AnimalsBeingBros

Must be muskrat love…

A Unique Friendship from AnimalsBeingBros

Not for the Arachnophobic!

An unlikely hero swoops in to save a woman from a huge spider from AnimalsBeingBros

Hear a “Good News” story? Have one of your own? Please use the form below to tell us about it. Include a website or link to a video, if appropriate. Thanks!

Read the last installment of Good News here

Comments

