Good News: Things to smile about this week, April 18, 2021

By Nanci Dixon

In the midst of an abundance of bad news – again rising COVID numbers, unemployment, evictions, homelessness and hunger – some good news stories still bubble to the surface.

We want to make sure you come here and smile too. That’s why we’re bringing you this “Good News” column.

What’s a dinosaur’s least favorite reindeer? Comet!

Wildlife bridges are becoming popular in the United States and Canada to help wildlife pass safely over highways and interstates. A similar bridge, a “renoduct,” will be soon protecting reindeer crossing over Sweden’s major highways.

The Sami reindeer herders will be able to guide the reindeer over the bridge during their annual migration. While Sweden does shut down the busiest highways during reindeer migration, it is difficult to schedule when the reindeer actually start and end their migration. The bridge will provide access not only for reindeer but for all wildlife over the busy highways and open up more desperately needed grazing areas.

“A grandmother is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a little bit best friend.” —Unknown

When David Goodling’s grandmother turned 86 he wanted to give her something a little different. He set up a homemade pre-recorded radio program and interrupted it with messages from her friends and family. It definitely pulls at the heartstrings.

More Good News for you

“As soon as I saw you, I knew an adventure was going to happen.” —Winnie the Pooh

When Pam and Gary Willis were just about to be empty nesters they stepped up and adopted seven siblings that had lost their parents in a car accident. Pam heard about the children on Facebook. All seven children had been placed in foster care and their photo tugged at Pam’s heart. She tagged her husband and they decided they would adopt them all. “If not us, then who?” Ten months later they officially adopted all seven children. You can follow their story on Instagram.

“Solar power, wind power, the way forward is to collaborate with nature – it’s the only way we are going to get to the other end of the 21st century.” —Bjork

In Alberta, Canada, three tribes have come together to reduce their reliance on diesel fuel to provide power by moving to solar power.

The solar electricity project, Three Nations Energy (“3NE”), is jointly owned by Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Mikisew Cree First Nation, and the Fort Chipewyan Metis Association.

The 5,760 solar panels will provide about 25 percent of the demand and eliminate about 211,300 gallons of diesel fuel that needs to be delivered along icy, winter roads.

Chief Allan Adam said, “We worked together and we made it happen. We work with the sun, we work with the wind, we work with mother nature and we work with the water for the children of the future – to give them a better life, a cleaner life.”

And, of course, this week’s cute animal videos…

They thought getting her a cat would keep her off the phone… not so much!

Read last week’s Good News posts here.