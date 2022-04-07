Tragic outcome for missing RVers: Indiana couple located

An Indiana RVing couple, missing since March 27, have finally been located in the Nevada desert. Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 73 and 70, respectively, left Albany, Oregon, in their Forest River Sunseeker Class A motorhome. The missing RVers were headed to Tucson, Arizona, for a visit with friends. They never turned up, and relatives got deeply concerned when they “dropped out” of communications. The Barkers’ story reads like a novel, but sadly, the happy ending of some novels doesn’t turn up in this story.

Last cellphone ping

Social media provided a platform for the frightened family members to reach out for help. On Saturday, April 2, a week after the two RVers left Albany, the first post asking for help went out. “After leaving Oregon they were going to stay in the Fallon, NV, area. However, their cell signals/computer tablet signals last ‘pinged’ in an area near Dyer, Nevada, which is nearly 170 miles farther south than where they were planning on staying. Their next planned stop was overnighting at Nellis AFB outside Las Vegas, then they were continuing to meet their friends in Tucson on Tuesday evening.”

A relative from Las Vegas drove up and down the projected highways that Ronnie and Beverly would have driven—to no avail. “At this point we’re hoping and praying that they made a wrong turn, ended up possibly getting stuck in the mud and are without cell service to call for help. Hopefully it’s nothing worse than that and my Uncle Ronnie & Aunt Bev can find their way home to Indy.”

Use the Space Station?

The next day, Sunday, April 3, an early morning social media post showed a lead on the missing RVers. “I just spoke to Nye County Sheriff’s Dept. They just informed me that a traffic camera in Hawthorne took a photo of the RV and car in tow at 5:35 pm as it headed South on 95.” Social media followers had thrown up a variety of suggestions, one of which the Nye, Nevada, county sheriff said it would follow up on. Contact NASA and ask if the crew on the International Space Station might shoot some new images of the potential search area. Wrote Ronnie’s niece, “What an amazing thing if they can do that for us! My Uncle Ronnie would be overwhelmed if he knew that the space station was helping find him, as he was an amateur astronomer.”

Independent searchers requested

Later that day, the family posted information regarding cell pings. “Originally, we had cell pings from the Dyer and Silver Peak areas, we now believe those to not be accurate. Authorities are very confident that the last cell ping was from the cell tower at Coaldale. Under perfect conditions the Coaldale tower could get a hit from nearly 50 miles away. It’s not likely to be that far but it is possible so we are now widening the search area to be within 50 miles of Coaldale.” From the outcome, it appears that the Barkers’ cell pings may have actually been caught by all three towers.

The Barker relatives went on to ask that anyone who wished to do independent searching for the missing RVers were welcome to. They included a map showing a radius of 50 miles around Coaldale, adding, “There is so much interest and willingness to help it’s simply best to look at the map, pick an area and search it. Even if multiple people have traveled the same road, you never know when the sun may reflect off the RV in the distance and only you were there at the right time to see the flicker. Focus your attention on where an RV could possibly go.”

Search area narrows again

By Monday, April 4, the family was fearful that the groundswell of volunteers might be reduced by a need to return to secular jobs. Ronnie and Bev’s relatives posted, “We are hopeful that the Nye County Sheriff will request assets from the Nevada Civil Air Patrol, as well as bring in the Southern Nye County Search and Rescue team.”

Referencing the search area, “We are working to make sure Ron and Bev never made it past Tonopah, NV, which will shrink our search area if we can be 100% certain they haven’t been that far south on 95. Please keep sharing this! We are hoping more media outlets out in Reno and Vegas pick this story up which will help get more assets of local officials see that we are watching how they handle this. Please keep the prayers coming. We are at Day 8 and they need to be found TODAY!!!”

Later in the day another break came. A security cam image of the missing RVers’ motorhome turned up. It was shot at roughly 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, near a rest stop in Luning, Nevada. This placed the couple 35 miles north of Coaldale—the site of a cell tower authorities thought was the last “ping” location for them later that night.

“Machinations of bureaucracy”

But the excitement of having narrowed down the search field was tempered by the machinations of bureaucracy. That evening, the family social media post read, “Here’s a question you might be wondering…and we are too. Why hasn’t a Silver Alert been issued for Ronnie and Bev? Great question….[why] hasn’t it happened? I asked the Esmeralda County Sheriff that question today and received no reason. This should have been done by Thurs/Friday at the latest! Why is this so difficult? They both have health issues, we know they were in Nevada… Why won’t authorities ask the public for help?”

A few hours later, the family got their answer: Ronnie and Bev were not Nevadans. Under the Nevada Silver Alert system, before setting up an alert, the missing person must meet six criteria. One of the questions on the criteria form is this: “Is the older citizen’s domicile in Nevada?” Since the Barkers are from Indiana, they didn’t meet the official criteria. The family pleaded with anyone who had connections with the Nevada governor’s office to step in. We never learned what happened, but later that night, interstate reader boards began flashing a Silver Alert message for the Barkers.

Motorhome found

Tuesday, April 5, opened with a message from the family that proved both optimistic—and prophetic. “Today we will find them!!!” By noon, more information came in, narrowing the search field. Law enforcement reported they’d checked with businesses in Tonopah along the highway, looking for security camera footage that might show the missing RVers’ motorhome and toad car. Not a trace was found. “I think this may shift the search efforts to the West of the 95/6 junction at Coaldale. We know the Silver Peak area has been hammered by searchers, if you are going out I would not recommend that area. Find somewhere new…….like the area near 6 and 360 perhaps? I dunno…. I’m just thinking that maybe for some reason they went west on 6. “

Late in the day, definitive news came from the family. Close to 8:00 p.m., Eastern time, a post related this information. “Some of you guys may have heard rumors that the RV has been located and that is true. We found out about 90 minutes ago. The location is West of Silver Peak. All I can tell you all is that the RV was found stuck in the mud and is way up the mountain there. Unfortunately Ron and Bev were not in the RV, and the Kia was gone. That’s honestly all the info I have at this point. I will update when I get a chance. Let’s stay positive and pray that Ron and Bev are ok.”

Sad news arrives

For those following Ronnie and Bev’s story on social media, there must have been a collective breath-holding. A little over two hours later, the fatal news arrived. “Guys… this is going to be brief. I’m very sorry to say that rescue teams have located my Uncle Ronnie and Aunt Beverly. My Uncle Ronnie I am sad to say has passed away. Beverly is “doing ok” and is being airlifted to Reno as I type this. I have no details on where they were found or how he passed away.” The family added, “Bless you for praying, looking, being there for us. We need you all now more than ever. We love and will forever miss you Ronnie Barker.”

At the time, few details were available. Just where they were found isn’t clear. It wasn’t with the motorhome. Ironically, late Tuesday night, a cell phone alerted to an incoming text message. The phone belongs to the Barkers’ daughter. The message, evidently sent from one of the Barkers’ cell phones, sat in the phone’s queue, waiting for a connection to a cell tower. It read, simply, “37.75325, -117.82469 Help”.

We’ll update this story as it develops.

