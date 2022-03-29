Half of all campers have already booked their 2022 camping trips

Kampgrounds of America’s Monthly Research Report for March says nearly two-thirds of current campers are planning to take a camping trip in 2022, and half of all campers say they have already booked at least some of their trips.

“Between what campers are telling us and our reservation data, it’s clear that camping will be a popular way to travel again this year,” said Whitney Scott, Chief Marketing Officer of KOA. “Campers and leisure travelers alike are looking to get out and try new things as COVID-19 wanes.”

Compared to February, when nearly 30% of respondents said COVID-19 concerns negatively impacted their camping plans, only 19% said they would be unlikely to camp due to the ongoing pandemic. This corresponds with increased interest in a vast array of experiences travelers would like to try in 2022, including extended road trips (33%), visiting national parks (26%) and hiking long trails such as the Appalachian (20%).

“Even as fuel prices rise, people are still looking to vacation, and camping is an affordable travel option,” Scott said. “Recent fluctuations in gas prices are something we are keeping an eye on, but knowing that most campers stay within 100 miles of home, we think the industry will be resilient. We plan on sharing results around gas prices in our April KOA Research Report.”

The KOA Monthly Research Report – March Edition also asked about campers’ spring break plans. One-in-five respondents indicated they had a warm-weather camping trip in mind for spring break. Canadian campers plan to spend spring break trips closer to home (16%).

Related:

If you’re canceling your campground reservations, do it as soon as you can

##RVT1046b