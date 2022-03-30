This woman is quitting full-time RVing. Here are her reasons

“I’m done with full-time RVing.” A friend of mine recently uttered these words and I couldn’t believe my ears. I actually asked her to explain why she’s quitting full-time RVing. She said, “I’m done. Full-time RVing just isn’t for me anymore.” What followed was an hour-long conversation in which my single friend, Kate, listed several reasons for her decision to end a full-time RVing lifestyle. She freely admitted that the negative aspects of living in an RV full-time finally outweighed the positives for her.

Why she’s quitting full-time RVing

You might be surprised, but rising gas prices, crowded campgrounds, and other oft-mentioned negatives about today’s camping scene did not make Kate’s list of frustrations. Instead, here is her list of negatives—her personal reasons for abandoning a three-year-long nomadic lifestyle of full-time RVing.

Tired of traveling

What?! I didn’t think that was possible. As she explained it, Kate had seen what she wanted to see and was exhausted. Moving from place to place was no longer exciting to her. It was tiring. She was done with the driving, setting up, and settling in, only to tear down, drive, and repeat the entire process again.

Done with “box living”

Kate explained, “It gets to feeling claustrophobic after a while—the restricted space, I mean.” She went on to explain that she spent much of her time outside. However, the heat and/or cold temperatures often drove her inside her RV for the day. To hold in the air-conditioned or heated air, Kate covered her windows with cardboard and pulled down the RV’s blinds to hold the cardboard in place. This arrangement helped to keep the desired temperature inside her rig. However: “After a while, it felt too much like living inside a cave. I’m ready to live in a larger, unrestricted space.”

Missing friends and family

“Occasional phone calls just aren’t enough for me. I get lonesome. I want the freedom to see my family and friends more often.” During her journey, Kate visited far-flung relatives and enjoyed meeting new people, too. She just wants to have a greater connection with her immediate family now. “None of us are getting any younger,” she explained.

Budgetary bungles

“It’s getting harder for me to make and stick to a budget. Prices for food, fuel, camping sites, and RV repairs fluctuate—depending on where I travel. My personal cost of living changes from month to month. Even though I regularly revise my budget, I never get it quite right.” She’s ready to have set monthly costs where budgeting is a bit easier—she hopes.

Missing hobbies

“I want to garden,” Kate explained. “I mean really garden. Rows and rows of peas and beans, more tomatoes than can grow inside a container, vines with cucumbers and melons.” Yum! I had to admit, gardening is limited when full-time RVing. Kate continued, “And then I want to cook. Really cook! I want countertops that are bigger than a cutting board. A full-size oven would be great! I can’t wait to get my Bundt and angel food cake pan from storage.” My friend’s passion was palpable. She definitely missed her hobbies while full-time RVing.

A personal decision to quit full-time RVing

Kate’s made her decision. She put her RV in storage—for now, she says. I look at her reasoning and it seems valid—for her. Full-time RVing isn’t for everyone. Nor is it always forever. As with so many things in life, deciding to live exclusively in an RV is a very personal decision.

You may be full-time RVing now. Or you might be considering the full-time RVing lifestyle. There’s a lot of hype about a nomadic, no-strings-attached lifestyle. More folks are opting to work remotely, and full-time RVing makes that possible. As you make a lifestyle decision that is right for you, I think it’s helpful to at least balance the many, many “pros” with some potential “cons.”

Are you living full-time in your RV? What “cons” or downsides do you see as you experience the full-time RVing lifestyle?

