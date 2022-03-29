RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Issue 1827

Today’s thought

“My favorite weather is bird-chirping weather.” —Terri Guillemets

Tip of the Day

How to stock a small RV pantry for long-term travel

By Cheri Sicard

Food and travel! Two of life’s greatest pleasures combined. In order to take full advantage of this magical pairing, I’ve compiled some tips for how to stock a small RV pantry for long-term travel or boondocking.

All it takes is a little planning and you will always have delicious meals at the ready, no matter where you travel and no matter how far from a grocery store you may roam.

Stocking up on food in an RV pantry is a bit different than stocking your bricks-and-sticks pantry.

There’s less room overall, and even less space than usual in the fridge and freezer. Likewise, the RV pantry needs to take on some of the duties you would otherwise delegate to the refrigerator and freezer.

Nonetheless, with some thought and planning, you can have everything you need for extended periods boondocking or on the road.

Consider these points

Today's RV review…

inTech Flyer Pursue

Tony writes, “inTech products tend to be very well made and have unique features. The Pursue continues that tradition. One of the nice things about this is that it’s fully garageable. Further, it’s so light you might be able to just push it into the camp spot or even into your garage.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

What is the best lubrication spray for my RV’s slideouts?

Dear Dave,

What is the best lubrication spray for my RV’s slideouts to keep them from jerking? —Randy

Video: 1954 RV rally. Some things change, others stay the same

In this newsreel from 1954, take a trip back in time and across the Atlantic to see how British “caravaners” gathered for what looks a lot like an RV rally of today — in glorious black and white, of course. Read more and watch the video.

Reader poll

Has your credit card (or its number) been stolen and used fraudulently?

Quick Tip

Easily reach otherwise out-of-reach controls

Some motorhomes and fifth wheels have high ceilings. For those of us who are “altitude challenged,” reaching the switch on the bathroom fan can be like reaching the unreachable star. Get a 4-foot section of one-half-inch dowel rod, stick a rubber furniture glide on it, and use it to hit the switch. Bore a one-fourth-inch hole in the other end to turn the vent crank.

Website of the day

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 71 percent say they did not end up working in a career that they dreamed of as a child.

• 48 percent of wine drinkers prefer red over white. 21 percent prefer white over red, and 13 percent like them both equally.

• 3 percent say they have owned more than 20 dogs in their adult life. That’s a lot of dogs!

Recipe of the Day

Fish Fillets With Brown Butter (Pan-Fried)

by Cosette Khoryati from Beirut

This fish dinner tastes indulgent, but it’s easy to prepare and not as heavy as it sounds. Cod has a mild, non-fishy taste. Even a picky eater will love this. The light cod is pan-fried until crispy. We loved the brown butter sauce that’s poured over the cod. It’s slightly nutty and has a hint of lemon. We will definitely be making this again!

Trivia

A&W Restaurants manufactured 150,000 glass mugs for 2019, saving approximately 180 paper cups per mug. A&W was founded on June 20, 1919, in Lodi, California, with the first mug of root beer served at a homecoming parade for World War I veterans. *What was the very first aerosol can invented for? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Our boys are Shih Tzu’s and are brothers from different litters three years apart. Buddy is 9 and Mylo is 6. They are best buddies and great travelers.” —Richard Pendleton

Leave here with a laugh

