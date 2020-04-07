Have a good laugh: “My Self-Isolation Quarantine Diary”

Thanks to Mark Schaffler for sending this along.

Day 1: I Can Do This! I have enough food and wine to last a month!

Day 2: Package of Rice: Some have 1210 grains, some have 1235 grains. Who knew?

Day 3: 8 pm. I removed my Day Pajamas and put on my Night Pajamas.

Day 4: Opening my 8th bottle of wine. I fear wine supplies might not last.

Day 5: I tried to make hand sanitizer. It came out as Jello Shots!

Day 6: I get to take the garbage out. I’m so excited! I can’t decide what to wear.

Day 7: Laughing way too much at my own jokes!

Day 8: Went to a new restaurant called The Kitchen. You have to gather all the ingredients and make your own meal. I have no clue how this place stays in business.

Day 9: I put liquor bottles in every room. Tonight, I’m getting dressed up and going bar hopping.

Day 10: Struck up a conversation with a spider today. Seems nice. He’s a Web Designer.

Day 11: Isolation is hard. I swear my fridge just said, “What the hell do you want now?”

Day 12: I realize why dogs get so excited about something moving outside, going for walks or car rides. I think I just barked at a squirrel.

Day 13: Anybody else feel like they’ve cooked dinner about 395 times this week?

Day 14: Watched the birds fight over a worm. The Cardinals beat the Blue Jays 3 to one.

Day 15: If you keep a glass of wine in each hand, you can’t accidentally touch your face.