RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1312

Monday, April 6, 2020

“Lock up your libraries if you like; but there is no gate, no lock, no bolt that you can set upon the freedom of my mind.” ― Virginia Woolf



Coronavirus Updates for RVers

Because so much is happening, and so fast, we are separating our daily coronavirus news updates into its own file.

There is so much interest now on how the virus is impacting our lives as RVers, our staff is devoting more time to keeping you informed of critical matters that affect how you use and travel with your RV.

Read today’s coronavirus news updates for RVers.

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Your input requested.

If you are a member of an RV club or are affiliated with an RV-related event would you please let us know if its gatherings, meetings, etc., are cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus? We’ll pass along the info to our readers. We appreciate any news related to RVing that’s being affected by the virus. Please submit it here. Thank you!

RV Life in a Coronavirus World: A grateful park host

We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days.

“We are full-timers and hunkered down in Arizona now and every difficult evolving day I am filled with gratitude …

Despite the fact that we had scored numerous reservations in a variety of National and State Parks rather than just bee-lining it back north for the summer. This was to be our year to travel and check off a lot of places on our bucket list. Okay, MY bucket list!” Continue reading Nanci’s thoughtful story.

Tip of the Day

How about some dump station decorum?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Most of us picked up on life’s little niceties when we were young, say, in kindergarten. Sharing. Taking turns. Working at developing patience. For the most part we see it in our fellow RVers – courtesy seems like a general rule among most. But still, there are areas where it seems like some need those little “gentle reminders.”

For those who spend months camped out on government land outside of Quartzsite, Arizona, you already know most of the drill. With thousands of RVers plunked down on four Long Term Visitor Areas, and limited dump stations to serve all, lines leading up to those spots can get pretty long. Read more.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

RV fluorescent lights gone dim – What gives?

An RVer who was hooked up to shore power reported a sudden “dimness” in his fluorescent lights. Then a short time later they all simply failed to turn on. Meantime, his incandescent lamps were shining away brilliantly. Well, RV Tech Detectives, what do you think was the problem? Find out here.

Readers tell us

Do you own a boat? (So many of you do that we’re thinking of changing our name to BoatTravel.com…kidding, of course.) See what types of boats fellow RVers own here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Quick Tip

Check if your RV is level from the driver’s seat!

“Regarding leveling of a rig… I have a class B+ motorhome with no leveling jacks. What I have done is to mount small adhesive levels on the dash and another either on the driver’s or passenger window (or both). This allows me to easily see how level I’m at from the driver’s seat when pulling in. If not level, it allows me to easily determine where to put my leveling blocks. Another plus, it gives me an indication of the road grade and lets me anticipate what gear I should be in before the transmission automatically shifts.” — Thanks for the tip, Dale Lage! You can find some of those levels here.

Random RV Thought

With many of the possessions of our lives, the expectation of acquiring the object is often more exciting than the product itself. Whether it’s a new camera, dress or home sprinkler system, we dream about the item and how it will enhance our life. But usually, once acquired, the product soon becomes just another possession. That’s not true with an RV, which continues to captivate most owners for years and years. Perhaps it’s because an RV is more than a “thing.” It’s a magic carpet that takes us on grand, memorable adventures. Anyone who has traveled with their small children in an RV and then had to sell the RV years later can come to tears seeing the RV drive away with all its memories. An elderly couple, too old to travel anymore, will likely feel the same.

Website of the day

The deadliest highway in every state

This certainly isn’t one of our most cheerful websites of the day, but it is an interesting one. Ever wondered what the deadliest highway in your state is? This list from CBS News will tell you. And maybe be extra cautious when traveling on these highways.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Campground pet peeves – specifically, campground jerks.

• RV Shrink: A frightening example of the importance of vigilance while traveling.

• Do motorhome owners really need a “toad”?

