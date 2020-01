No, this RV is not sailing the ocean, but you might think so at first glance. We don’t know about you, but the whole scene looks a little fishy to us. Yes, those are curtains with surround-view jumping dolphins.

If you wish your RV was ocean-going rather than land-locked then maybe a set of curtains like this would help you feel more in “your place.”

The staff of RVtravel.com voted and we think we’ll pass on this idea.

We found this photo on the Facebook group RV Interior Ideas.