Visit the sweetest graveyard in the U.S. (and eat a treat while you’re at it!)

“I scream! You scream! We all scream for ice cream!” Did you cheer these words as a child? I did. In fact, I still love ice cream, don’t you? No matter what, I save space in our RV’s freezer for a pint or two of Ben and Jerry’s. It’s the perfect treat after a day of sightseeing, hiking, fishing, or simply relaxing. I thought I knew all about ice cream until I discovered Ben and Jerry’s Flavor Graveyard. It’s a strange (but entertaining) place to visit.

What is it?

You’ve heard the saying: “All good things must come to an end.” Well, when top-level officials at Ben and Jerry’s determine that a flavor is to be discontinued, that flavor dies. (Sniff.) It’s then committed to the official Flavor Graveyard with its own granite headstone which is engraved with a loving tribute. (No, I’m not kidding!)

An actual pint of the deceased flavor is not buried beneath its tombstone. Instead, your favorite, but discontinued, flavor is committed only to your memory. Forever.

Sweet history

The Ben and Jerry’s Flavor Graveyard began as an idea back in 1997. Soon after, four dearly departed ice cream flavors were memorialized in stone. The first four flavors to find their final resting place in Ben and Jerry’s Flavor Graveyard? (You may want to grab a tissue.) Ethan Almond, Dastardly Mash, Tuskegee Chunk, and Economic Crunch. Since it originated, the graveyard has added 35 additional flavors. May they rest in peace.

Why do they die?

You may wonder why such tantalizingly sweet flavors like Chocolate Comfort experience such a short life. Sadly, it’s because the public found other flavors more pleasing. With less and less Chocolate Comfort ice cream purchased, the writing was on the wall. Soon, this wonderfully dear flavor would join others in its final resting place.

Reasons to visit

The Flavor Graveyard sits on a hill overlooking Ben and Jerry’s factory in Waterbury, Vermont. You can purchase tickets to tour the factory here. After your tour, you can pay your final respects to your favorite discontinued flavors in the cemetery. Sounds strange, but certainly fun!

Have you visited Ben and Jerry’s Flavor Graveyard? Tell us all about it in the comments, please.

