These are the home remedies we swear by for bug bite itching

Love spending time outside? You bet! Nothing better, right? Well, except for the mosquitoes! I swear these pesky insects ring their dinner bells to alert all their friends the minute I step outside the RV. I’ve learned to liberally apply insect spray before hiking, picnicking, or any other extended outdoor activity. The thing is, I am in and out of the RV several times a day. And I don’t always remember to spray so I end up with bug bites.

Mosquito bites can be especially frustrating. These pesky insects take a sip of your blood and in exchange give you a bit of their saliva. A mosquito’s saliva contains certain proteins that cause your skin to itch and burn (a mild allergic reaction). My ongoing battle against these pests has driven me to find a variety of home remedies readily available to those of us “on the road.” These tips seem to work (most of the time) for me. Maybe they can help you, too.

First, a word of caution

Generally, a mosquito’s bite will result in itching and/or swelling in a small, localized area of the skin. There are times when a mosquito bite can become infected. If the swelling, redness, and other symptoms from a bite do not disappear within a week, have it checked out by a doctor.

As with any sting or bite, see your doctor if you experience shortness of breath, dizziness, rapid heartbeat, hives, or nausea.

Stop the itch

Ice is my first go-to for mosquito itch, swelling, and pain. (Wrap the ice in a cloth first to protect your skin.)

Toothpaste, especially a minty-menthol flavored kind, will help stop the itch and soothe your irritated skin, too.

Vinegar is a natural disinfectant. It will reduce stinging and itching. Mix a capful of vinegar with a tablespoon of cold water. Apply to the mosquito bite with a tissue or cotton ball for a few minutes. Reapply as needed.

Break a leaf off your Aloe Vera plant. Apply the gel from inside the leaf directly to the bite.

Place the inside of a banana peel on the mosquito bite for relief. Keep it on the affected area for several minutes.

Some store-bought remedies

A few of the RVtravel.com staffers have used this electronic device before and swear by it. Simply apply it to the bite, and a source of concentrated heat zaps the itch and pain away. It works, we swear!

This device works by suction – as in, it sucks the mosquito’s saliva or venom (from other creepy crawlies) right out of your skin. We know many people who use and recommend this.

This bug bite balm is perfect to keep in your pocket or purse. It’s small and lightweight, and the itch goes away almost immediately.

