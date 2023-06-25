Does anyone believe RVers living on the “streets” are going away?

By Chuck Woodbury

Does anyone who studies the RV lifestyle believe that the legions of America’s poor and disadvantaged who live in dilapidated RVs on city streets will suddenly find better housing and move on? Those of us who observe the RV industry and are honest about it say “no.” The ranks of these people are growing, and the efforts of most communities to deal with the ensuing problems boils down to convincing them to pack up and move to another town.

It’s the game of “RV Hot Potato.” The tokens are junky RVs.

Most mid-to-large cities have such mobile “Hoovervilles.” They may be scattered all around a town, in vacant lots, or along streets where they may stretch for miles.

I understand what is happening, and you probably do, too: If a person can’t afford traditional housing, then sleeping in an RV, no matter how beat up, is a whole lot better than sleeping on a sidewalk in a cardboard box.

14 people share two beds

In the video below from a Los Angeles TV station, meet a woman who shares a beat-up, tarp-covered motorhome with 13 other people — all of them sharing two beds. And meet another man who is what’s become known as a “vanlord,” who buys decrepit RVs at auction and then rents them to the poor, in his case for $500 a month.

In the unincorporated Los Angeles area profiled in this news report, 500 RVs are parked along the streets. About 3,500 homeless people live in them, including 100 children.

If I were filthy rich, I would form a non-profit association to study this issue. Heaven knows it’s incredibly complicated. The RV Industry Association (RVIA), which represents RV manufacturers, pays no attention. I understand they won’t be producing a TV commercial anytime soon promoting living on the streets in a decrepit RV. But they’d better start paying attention to what’s going on out there, far from their cushy offices. To ignore this blight on our communities will one day come back to bite them when cities everywhere become overrun with mobile slums. Solutions then will become even more difficult, and the image of RVers could harken back to the old “trailer trash” days.

