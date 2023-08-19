Hometown routines aren’t the same as on-the-road excitement. When going to Walmart isn’t enough

Yesterday, our big trip “out” was a trip to Walmart and the drug store for a prescription for post-nasal drip. The medical issue of post-nasal drip is less than newsworthy.

We have been in Minnesota for almost two months and will be stationary as camp hosts for the next three. It is great to see the kids and grandkids. It is the reason, besides the cool weather, that we are here. But this is the year that our granddaughter has sprung up to be a teenager and is busy with track, basketball and friends. Our great-grandson is in Kazakstan while his parents are teachers. Our sons have hit their stride and have their own lives. It is the moment to be proud. They have fledged.

And yet, there is the same bit of sadness as when they went off to college, moved out of the house, and when our advice became only white noise. Our extended family meals around the picnic table have become lunches together in a central location. Don’t get me wrong, I love those times together. But it has changed and I was taken aback when I realized our trip to Walmart was the highlight of my day.

My daily memory photo feed comes up with the fantastic things we saw and did on our way here: Mesa Verde National Park, Hovenweep National Monument, Golden Spike Rail Yards, driving Wolf Creek Pass. At every stop, I would Google: “Things to do in…”.

What happened? Because this is our old home state, I have become lazy and a bit jaded— done that, been there. But, I have been to Walmart, champion of RV toilet deodorant and toilet paper, too many times to count.

My husband is content staying still for extended times. I like to roam. I look at life expectancy charts and have the need to see it all while I can. He reminds me that he is the one who drives the motorhome and every time I ask to drive he says, “You can drive when I’m dead.”

So, rather than settle into a pattern of bike riding, cooking, eating, doing the dishes, reading, writing, being evening camp hosts, and going to Walmart, I am once again Googling: “Things to do in…”. My first try was not so successful, we are already doing the top thing there is to do in this small town. But I will expand it to a nearby major city and DO something… but it will have to be after we go to Walmart.

