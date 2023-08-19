Don’t miss these unique Midwest Labor Day celebrations

If you’re looking to end the summer camping season with something special and perhaps close to home, check out these Midwest Labor Day celebrations.

Ohio

Columbus Greek Festival (September 1-4, 2023)

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Columbus Greek Festival! Plan to enjoy authentic Greek foods, music and, of course, dancing. Or take a class and learn how to cook this country’s favorite foods for yourself. Be sure to tour the magnificent Greek Orthodox Cathedral, too. Find out more here.

Indiana

Marshall County Blueberry Festival (August 31-September 4, 2023)

Plan now to attend Indiana’s largest 4-day summer festival! You’ll enjoy the steam calliope, dog show, the Blueberry Beer Garden, pony rides, pickleball tournament, and live music. Check out the festival website for additional information on this festival in Plymouth, Indiana.

Illinois

Midwest Wingfest (September 4-5, 2023)

You can eat your fill of chicken wings at this popular festival in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Over 30 food vendors are scheduled to attend, and you won’t want to miss the wing-eating contests! All proceeds from food and drink purchases go to help combat wounded and fallen soldiers in the area. Learn more here.

Missouri

Japanese Festival (September 2-4, 2023)

For the past 47 years, St. Louis has hosted this wonderful festival at its highly acclaimed Botanical Gardens. Expect to experience authentic Japanese art, dance, music, food, and more in one of the largest Japanese gardens in North America. Find out more here.

Minnesota

Minnesota State Fair (August 24-September 4, 2023)

Here’s your chance to experience a state fair! Along with great food and live entertainment, you can participate in the many, many educational programs and free health checks, too! Be sure to attend the many 4-H competitions and exhibitions at the Minnesota State Fair at St. Paul. Check it out here.

Arkansas

National Championship Chuckwagon Race (August 22-September 3, 2023)

Looking for a unique experience? Enjoy several days filled with unique events including trail rides, a fish fry, rodeo skills contests, live music, horseback poker run, and so much more in Clinton, Arkansas! Learn more here.

…and more!

These are just a small sampling of the many, many Labor Day festivities planned for the Midwest. Please add your personal favorite to the list (and tell us about it in the comments below) and plan to attend a Midwest Labor Day festival this year!