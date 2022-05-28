Saturday, May 28, 2022

In honor of Memorial Day: Heartwarming old TV clip will bring tears to your eyes

By Emily Woodbury
Many of you probably remember the TV show M*A*S*H (Mobile Army Surgical Hospital). The beloved show aired on CBS from 1972 to 1983.

In honor of Memorial Day, we thought we’d share this heartwarming clip from the old TV show with you. In it, Harry Morgan, “Colonel Sherman T. Potter,” toasts to his old war buddies who have since passed. His words will bring tears to your eyes.

This Memorial Day weekend, we think of those who have fallen during their service to our beautiful country. We are forever grateful to those courageous men and women.

Now watch the 4.5-minute clip, but make sure you have some tissues nearby. Perhaps a glass of whatever it is you drink is necessary, too, so you can toast to your old buddies with fond memories right alongside Colonel Potter.

