RV Review: Jayco Melbourne Prestige 24NP – No slides, no problem

Today’s RV review is of the new Jayco Melbourne Prestige 24NP, a no-slide, higher-end B+ based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter cutaway chassis. This is a nifty design that really shows that we don’t need no stinking slides to get a very spacious and comfortable place.

In fact, one of the compromises of RVs with no slide is that, often, the interiors don’t have a lot of lounging and sitting space. That’s absolutely not true in this rig. Further, I’m really surprised at the amount of storage both outside and in on this model.

Jayco really did a good job on this. The likely competitors to this would be something like Leisure Travel Vans Unity FX, that we’ve looked at in the past.

Highlights of the Melbourne Prestige

As mentioned, there is much more storage space than I would expect to find on the exterior of this motorhome. There are several compartments around the base that have doors that flip up on hydraulic struts.

While you’re outside, the exterior is a full body paint and the front cap is molded into the rest of the unit. So it’s likely that this rig will be here for quite some time. These are better build features. Further, the roof is a single piece of fiberglass, as well.

While there’s lots of storage outside, there’s also a surprising amount inside.

In the rear of this motorhome there’s an “L”-shaped lounge. Overhead cabinets encircle that lounge. There’s also a closet at the back. The kitchen, too, has decent storage, with an overhead cabinet, drawers and a pull-out pantry.

On the subject of the kitchen, one of the compromises that was made for the size of this rig is the kitchen and front seating.

The kitchen

There are opposing front seats behind the cab of this RV where the occupants would be facing one another when seated here. But there’s also a flip-down countertop on the road side. It covers that seat but really expands the amount of prep space in the kitchen. I don’t see this as a big deal. The real comfortable seating space is in the back. This is just a bonus.

The kitchen consists of a single recessed-mount, two-burner stovetop and a microwave. There is a single round-bowl sink. It’s certainly functional, and that drop-down counter makes it absolutely usable.

While we’re at the front, there is an available bunk over the cab. Being a Jayco, it’s good for up to 750 pounds. If you don’t use it for sleeping, it would also be a good place for your stuff, as George Carlin said.

The power shade over cabover’s windshield is a good solution

Further, I really like the power shade over the cabover’s front windshield. It has a switch toward the main cabin area, so you don’t have to crawl up into the bunk to lower or raise the shade. This is a good solution.

Another touch that I wouldn’t expect is the auto-level system. Normally I’d expect this in a larger rig. But to see this in a motorhome of this size is a surprise. There’s also an Onan 3600 propane-fueled generator.

One thing: Seeing more and more 12-volt refrigerators in travel trailers, I’m still surprised to see propane-electric fridges in motorhomes. That’s especially since most of them have generators. But there it is—a Norcold propane-electric fridge.

Bathroom splits the Melbourne Prestige in half

The bathroom in this splits the motorhome in half. There’s a shower on the camp side and a toilet and sink on the road side.

The shower is a pretty decent size, at 24” X 36”, with a Nautilus roller door over it—my favorite. There is actually an exterior door to cover the shower. When you open that door, it latches across the hallway—so you split the coach in half, essentially.

On the other side, the bathroom is a bit tight. But if you use that shower entry door to split the rig, you can leave the bathroom door wide open—making the best of the situation.

Unless you have company. Do not leave the bathroom door open if you have company. Well, depending on who your company is, I guess.

Some people’s children, I tell ya’.

Boondocking and travel access

Since there’s no slide in this motorhome, clearly it’s a champ at travel access.

Observations on the Melbourne Prestige

There are two TVs in this motorhome. The one in the kitchen seemed odd at first. But then I realized that’s the TV which occupants of the bunk would use. Okay. Although, typically, anyone of the age that might occupy the bunk has so many personal devices, I doubt they’d use the TV, anyway. I wish the kitchen had one more cabinet rather than the TV but, honestly, storage isn’t really a problem in this rig.

That spacious “L” lounge in the back isn’t actually the bed, as you might imagine. Though I could see it serving as a great napping spot. But the real bed is in the wall behind the lounge in the form of a Murphy bed. That’s not bad in and of itself. But it is an east-west bed, so it could be a deal breaker for some.

In summary

This is a really well-thought-through floor plan in so many ways. But for a rig of this size, the storage is probably the most impressive thing. No, wait. It’s that open rear living area with a good amount of windows. Shoot, I can’t decide!

I will say an issue with these Sprinter-based rigs in general is their relatively low gross weight rating at 11,030 pounds. So that leaves you with about 1,200 pounds of cargo carrying capacity. That isn’t terrible, but it absolutely is something owners should be cognizant of. Remember, the passengers absolutely are part of the picture. So the more folks you bring along, the less of their stuff can be accommodated weight-wise.

Kudos to Jayco on the Melbourne Prestige

Still, this is one of my new favorite Class C or B+ motorhomes out there. So kudos to Jayco on this rig. And, as you all know, I’m a fan of rigs that don’t have slides, whether towable or motorized.

